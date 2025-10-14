Kingsway NJROTC Booster Club

Hosted by

Kingsway NJROTC Booster Club

About this event

2025 NJROTC Poinsettia Fundraiser

Poinsettia - White 6.5" Pot item
Poinsettia - White 6.5" Pot
$12

Each pot includes 1 plant with a total of 3-6 blooms wrapped in gold foil. Approximate height 20"

Poinsettia - White 7.5" Pot item
Poinsettia - White 7.5" Pot
$17

Each pot includes 2 plants with a total of 6-12 blooms wrapped in gold foil. Approximate height 22"

Poinsettia - White 8.5" Pot item
Poinsettia - White 8.5" Pot
$25

Each pot includes 3 plants with a total of 12-16 blooms wrapped in gold foil. Approximate height 24"

Poinsettia - Red 6.5" item
Poinsettia - Red 6.5"
$12

Each pot includes 1 plant with a total of 3-6 blooms wrapped in gold foil. Approximate height 20"

Poinsettia - Red 7.5" item
Poinsettia - Red 7.5"
$17

Each pot includes 2 plants with a total of 6-12 blooms wrapped in gold foil. Approximate height 22"

Poinsettia - Red 8.5" item
Poinsettia - Red 8.5"
$25

Each pot includes 3 plants with a total of 12-16 blooms wrapped in gold foil. Approximate height 24"

Poinsettia - Jingle Bells 6.5" item
Poinsettia - Jingle Bells 6.5"
$12

Each pot includes 1 plant with a total of 3-6 blooms wrapped in gold foil. Approximate height 20"

Poinsettia - Jingle Bells 7.5" item
Poinsettia - Jingle Bells 7.5"
$17

Each pot includes 2 plants with a total of 6-12 blooms wrapped in gold foil. Approximate height 22"

Poinsettia - Jingle Bells 8.5" item
Poinsettia - Jingle Bells 8.5"
$25

Each pot includes 3 plants with a total of 12-16 blooms wrapped in gold foil. Approximate height 24"

Add a donation for Kingsway NJROTC Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!