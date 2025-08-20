2025 Noche de Encanto Silent Auction

The Puerto Rican artist known as “Altered Butterfly” describes herself as “a creator, sculptor of the strange and unusual, misfit keeper.” Known for her voodoo dolls and clay figures, she has donated hand-sculpted works “Stanley,” “Neoma,” and “Elara” to the Noche de Encanto Gala Auction





FROM THE ARTIST:

Stanley is a carefree little soul who never quite fit in, trying to find his way around this crazy world. He meets some unusual friends along

the way and realizes maybe he’s not so strange after all. We all have something to share and to learn from each other.

Moon Spirits Neoma (bronze) and Elara (blue) caught stars which gave them their colors. Some spirits chased after moon rocks rather than

stars and never became shiny celestials like Neoma and Elara, so now these two moon spirits light the way for their friends





Fair Market Value $75





Donate by Debbie Crespo