Puerto Rican Society

Hosted by

Puerto Rican Society

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Noche de Encanto Silent Auction

Soccer Extravaganza at Energizer Park item
Soccer Extravaganza at Energizer Park
$300

Starting bid

4 STL CITY SC Tickets - Section 137, Row 15, seats 9, 10, 11, 12 to a 2026 CITY SC match at City Park in the exclusive Together Credit Union Club!!! Each seat also receives $40 Food & Beverage ticket. Winner will coordinate a mutually agreed upon date w/Together Credit Union. Recipient to provide email to [email protected] to receive electronic tickets.


Fair market value $1,000


Donated by Together Credit Union

Glitz & Glam with Kendra Scott item
Glitz & Glam with Kendra Scott item
Glitz & Glam with Kendra Scott
$40

Starting bid

Add a touch of glamour to your jewelry collection with this stunning Kendra Scott bundle featuring:

- Dani Figaro Earrings in Gold/Teal

- Phoebe Pendant Necklace in Gold

Perfect for a special occasion or to elevate your everyday look, this timeless set brings sophistication and signature Kendra Scott charm


Fair market value: $130


Donated by Kendra Scott

Tree of Light item
Tree of Light
$150

Starting bid

Martin Fine Art - Edward Martin 3-piece wall art autographed - One of a kind piece


Fair market value: $500


Donated by Martin Fine Art

Andean Panorama - Cotopaxi item
Andean Panorama - Cotopaxi
$60

Starting bid

Cotopaxi - A striking framed photograph of Ecuador’s iconic Cotopaxi volcano, capturing its snow-capped peak and the grandeur of the Andes.


Fair market value $200


Donated by Mary Pisoni

Andean Panorama - El Panecillo item
Andean Panorama - El Panecillo
$60

Starting bid

El Panecillo – Virgin of Quito - A framed photograph featuring El Panecillo and the Virgin of Quito, highlighting one of the capital’s most cherished and historic landmarks.


Fair market value $200


Donated by Mary Pisoni

Andean Panorama - Ruccu Pichincha item
Andean Panorama - Ruccu Pichincha
$60

Starting bid

Rucu Pichincha - A framed photograph of Rucu Pichincha, showcasing the rugged volcanic slopes that frame Quito and define the city’s dramatic Andean skyline.


Fair market value $200


Donated by Mary Pisoni

City SC Superfan Bundle item
City SC Superfan Bundle item
City SC Superfan Bundle
$120

Starting bid

Own a piece of St. Louis soccer history! This exclusive bundle includes a signed jersey by Burki from St. Louis City SC and a team swag bag packed with CITY-branded merch. Perfect for framing, repping your team, or gifting to the soccer fanatic in your life


Fair market value $400


Donated by Together Credit Union

Una Noche con St. Louis Latin Trio item
Una Noche con St. Louis Latin Trio
$180

Starting bid

Turn any evening into an unforgettable fiesta with 2 hours of live music from STL Latin Trio! This dynamic three-man group brings the heart and soul of Latin America to life with classic and modern songs in Spanish, perfect for a backyard party, anniversary, or cultural celebration. Let the smooth vocals and irresistible rhythms transport your guests to the tropics.


Fair market value $600


Donated by St. Louis Latin Trio

Stanley - Neoma - Elara item
Stanley - Neoma - Elara
$25

Starting bid

The Puerto Rican artist known as “Altered Butterfly” describes herself as “a creator, sculptor of the strange and unusual, misfit keeper.” Known for her voodoo dolls and clay figures, she has donated hand-sculpted works “Stanley,” “Neoma,” and “Elara” to the Noche de Encanto Gala Auction


FROM THE ARTIST:

Stanley is a carefree little soul who never quite fit in, trying to find his way around this crazy world. He meets some unusual friends along

the way and realizes maybe he’s not so strange after all. We all have something to share and to learn from each other.

Moon Spirits Neoma (bronze) and Elara (blue) caught stars which gave them their colors. Some spirits chased after moon rocks rather than

stars and never became shiny celestials like Neoma and Elara, so now these two moon spirits light the way for their friends


Fair Market Value $75


Donate by Debbie Crespo

Taste of Colombia Gift Basket with Framed Map item
Taste of Colombia Gift Basket with Framed Map item
Taste of Colombia Gift Basket with Framed Map
$30

Starting bid

Bring the vibrant flavors of Colombia to your home with this beautifully assembled gift basket. It features a curated selection of beloved Colombian favorites, including Colombiana soda, Aguila beer, achiras, rosquitas, obleas, cortados, chocolate Jet bars, and more traditional treats.


To complete the experience, the basket also includes a framed map of Colombia — a meaningful and decorative piece that celebrates the country’s rich culture and heritage.


Fair market value $100


Donated by Michael Boyd and St. Louis Colombian Society- Monica Santamaria

Puerto Rico Spirit Set: Art & Absolut Limited Edition item
Puerto Rico Spirit Set: Art & Absolut Limited Edition item
Puerto Rico Spirit Set: Art & Absolut Limited Edition
$50

Starting bid

Bring the vibrant essence of Puerto Rico into your home with this exclusive silent auction bundle. This set features a beautifully crafted artwork capturing the island’s rich culture, colors, and Caribbean charm, paired with a rare Absolut Vodka – Puerto Rico Limited Edition bottle, Bacardi Añejo Cuatro & Don Q Crystal


Fair Market value $120


Donated by Michael Boyd and Puerto Rican Society

Ecuador Fine Art & Premium Whisky Set item
Ecuador Fine Art & Premium Whisky Set item
Ecuador Fine Art & Premium Whisky Set item
Ecuador Fine Art & Premium Whisky Set
$75

Starting bid

Discover the beauty and spirit of Ecuador with this elegant silent auction package. This set features a captivating artwork that highlights the country’s rich culture, vivid colors, and breathtaking landscapes, paired with three premium bottles of whisky to complete the experience.


Fair Market value $200


Donated by Michael Boyd and the Ecuadorian Society of St. Louis

Signed by a Legend: Edgar Rentería Ball item
Signed by a Legend: Edgar Rentería Ball
$30

Starting bid

Celebrate the legacy of a St. Louis Cardinals legend with this autographed baseball by Hall of Famer Edgar Rentería, beautifully preserved in a protective display case. A prized collectible for any baseball enthusiast or Redbirds fan, this item honors one of the heroes of the 2000s era — and a key figure in Cardinals lore.


Fair market value $100


Donated by St. Louis Colombian Society

Golf like a Pro with Facundo Oyenard item
Golf like a Pro with Facundo Oyenard
$50

Starting bid

Sharpen your swing and elevate your game with 3 hours of personalized golf instruction from one of our valued community partners. Whether you're new to the sport or looking to refine your technique, this private session will help you build confidence on the course.


Perfect for golf lovers or anyone ready to try something new—this experience is a hole-in-one!


Fair Market Value $150


Donated by Facundo Oyenard

Fiesta para Diez item
Fiesta para Diez
$100

Starting bid

Indulge in a group dinner for ten at Las Fuentes (value $300). Enjoy a feast of Mexican favorites—fresh guacamole, sizzling entrees, and festive vibes. It’s a chance to treat your circle to great food and great company. Redeemable at any of the 4 locations. Contact: Jorge Maya / Gerardo Flores (636) 245-9981 to coordinate.


Fair market value $300


Donated by Las Fuentes Mexican Restaurant

Sunday Funday Brunch Package item
Sunday Funday Brunch Package
$100

Starting bid

Make your Sunday truly special with brunch for ten at Oats & Honey Cafe (value: $300). From birria eggs Benedict and fresh‑pressed juices to artisan coffee, this is the perfect group outing to celebrate, connect, and indulge. The restaurant’s fusion of American and Mexican brunch fare ensures something for everyone.

Contact Ericka Vega at (314)742-1688 to coordinate.


Fair Market value $300


Donated by Oates and Honey Cafe

Colombian Cafe Comfort Basket item
Colombian Cafe Comfort Basket
$80

Starting bid

Awaken your senses with this curated basket from Zensia Coffee featuring 100% Specialty Colombian coffee, a Zensia teapot for infusions, dried‑fruit infusions blends, and a gift card to experience their mindful café space in St. Louis. Bring a piece of tranquil culture home and make every morning meaningful.


Fair Market Value $200


Donated by Zensia

Double Play: Race & Skate
$80

Starting bid

Amp Up Action Park Gift Certificate (2 go kart races, single or double kart & 4 laser tag sessions) + Chicken N Pickle Ice Rink Certificate (6 skate passes & 6 skate rentals)


Two incredible activities. One unforgettable package.


Fair Market Value $220


Donate by Amp Up Action Park, Chicken N' Pickle

Waterway Clean car club item
Waterway Clean car club
$90

Starting bid

Keep your vehicle looking fresh and spotless with this 6-month Interior Clean Car Club Membership. Enjoy regular professional interior cleanings that help maintain your car’s appearance, protect surfaces, and provide that always-clean, just-detailed feel.


This membership offers convenience, quality, and peace of mind—perfect for busy individuals, families on the go, or anyone who loves a consistently clean car.


Fair Market Value $300


Donated by Waterway

Eyebrow Beauty package item
Eyebrow Beauty package
$200

Starting bid

Enhance your look with a $400 gift card to “Brows by Mel”, redeemable for professional Microblading or Microshading services to achieve flawless, long‑lasting brows. This package also includes a stylish Anne Klein travel bag filled with beauty essentials—a curler, lash comb, and select skincare items—making it the ultimate blend of luxury and self‑care.


Fair Market Value $400


Donated by Brows by Mel

Erkers Premium Polarized Sunglasses item
Erkers Premium Polarized Sunglasses item
Erkers Premium Polarized Sunglasses
$90

Starting bid

Crafted through a meticulous 48-step process, these sunglasses feature surgical stainless-steel frames and a proprietary hand-polishing technique for a flawless finish. Polarized and prescription-ready, they offer both style and functionality. Includes a premium hard case, oversized microfiber cleaning cloth, and elegant packaging. Size: 63-13-148.


Fair market value $300


Donated by Erkers


Traditional Colombian Dining Experience – Gift Card Package item
Traditional Colombian Dining Experience – Gift Card Package
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy the authentic flavors of Colombia with this special silent auction offering. This package includes two gift cards totaling $160 to a beloved traditional Colombian restaurant known for its warm hospitality and signature dishes.


Gather your family and friends and savor classic favorites—hearty bandejas, fresh arepas, flavorful stews, and the comforting tastes that define Colombian cuisine. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply craving a culinary escape, this dining experience brings the true essence of Colombia to your table.


Fair market value $160


Donated by Maize & Wheat Colombian Restaurant

UKU Ecuadorian Poncho item
UKU Ecuadorian Poncho item
UKU Ecuadorian Poncho
$80

Starting bid

Women-led & rooted in Ecuadorian tradition. Poncho made by Women from Cotopaxi, Ecuador.


Fair market value: $160


Donated by UKU - Ethical Fashion

Soccer Lou Fusz training gift card - 1 item
Soccer Lou Fusz training gift card - 1
$100

Starting bid

$240 giftcard for Lou Fusz Soccer Rookies program for kids 5-12 and gear for the parents (2 Track Jackets)


Donated by Lou Fusz Athletic


Soccer Lou Fusz training gift card - 2 item
Soccer Lou Fusz training gift card - 2
$100

Starting bid

$240 giftcard for Lou Fusz Soccer Rookies program for kids 5-12 y and gear for the parents (1 Sweatshirt and 1 Tumbler)


Donated by Lou Fusz Athletic

Soccer Lou Fusz training gift card - 3 item
Soccer Lou Fusz training gift card - 3
$100

Starting bid

$240 giftcard for Lou Fusz Soccer Rookies program for kids 5-12 y and gear for the parents (1 Sweatshirt)


Donated by Lou Fusz Athletic

Bengelina Hospitality Group – $100 Dining Gift Card Package item
Bengelina Hospitality Group – $100 Dining Gift Card Package
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an exceptional culinary experience with this silent auction package featuring three gift cards totaling $100 to some of St. Louis’s most celebrated restaurants within the Bengelina Hospitality Group—including Elaia, Bar Moro, and AO.


From refined Mediterranean-inspired cuisine to creative small plates and sophisticated cocktails, each restaurant offers a unique atmosphere and unforgettable flavors. Whether you're planning a special night out or exploring new dining destinations, this package invites you to savor some of the city’s best culinary offerings.


Fair market value $100

Donated by Bengelina Hospitaly Group

One-Night Stay at Drury Hotel item
One-Night Stay at Drury Hotel item
One-Night Stay at Drury Hotel
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a one-night stay at a Drury Hotel, known for its exceptional comfort, friendly service, and convenient amenities. Whether you're looking for a local escape or hosting visiting guests, Drury offers spacious rooms, complimentary breakfast, evening refreshments, and access to pool and fitness facilities.


Fair market value $150


Donated by Drury Inn & Suites St. Louis Brentwood

Youth Scholarship for Sharks Futbol Club – Spring Seaso item
Youth Scholarship for Sharks Futbol Club – Spring Seaso
$100

Starting bid

THIS CERTIFICATE ENTITLES

THE HOLDER TO One season of official Sharks FC Academy training for ages ranging from 7- 15 year old


ISSUED ON: DECEMBER 6, 2025

EXPIRES: AUGUST 1, 2026

CERTIFICATE NO: SFCA-2026-001


The winner of the item can redeem their prize by contacting us (via contact information located on the voucher) and at the time of registration they will be given a 1 time code that will apply the discounted price at the time of checkout. 


Fair market value $250


Donated by Sharks FC

José Samano Photography – Gift Certificate for a Family or C item
José Samano Photography – Gift Certificate for a Family or C item
José Samano Photography – Gift Certificate for a Family or C
$100

Starting bid

Capture life’s most meaningful moments with this $250 gift certificate toward a professional photography session with José Samano. Known for his warm style and artistic eye, José specializes in creating natural, timeless portraits that beautifully reflect the personality and connection of each family or couple.


Whether for a special occasion or simply to preserve memories, this session offers a relaxed and enjoyable experience—resulting in stunning images you’ll treasure for years to come.


Contact:

Phone 618 823 8080

DreamMakers Photo+VideoLLC

[email protected]


Fair market value $250


Donated by Jose Samano

Tequila 30-30 Set – Reposado + Blanco + Añejo item
Tequila 30-30 Set – Reposado + Blanco + Añejo
$100

Starting bid

Experience the authentic taste of Mexico with this premium Tequila 30-30 trio, featuring one Reposado, one Blanco, and one Añejo bottle.


The Blanco offers a crisp, smooth profile with bright agave notes, while the Reposado delivers a richer, oak-kissed flavor after aging in wooden barrels. Together, they create a perfect pairing for tequila enthusiasts—ideal for sipping, sharing, or elevating your favorite cocktails.


Fair market value $240


Donated by Maricarmen Ortiz Conway

2 VIP Tickets to the Adelante Award Ceremony + Premium Wine item
2 VIP Tickets to the Adelante Award Ceremony + Premium Wine item
2 VIP Tickets to the Adelante Award Ceremony + Premium Wine
$200

Starting bid

Celebrate excellence and community leadership with two exclusive tickets to the annual Adelante Award Ceremony (April 24, 2026 at Ameristar Casino), one of the most anticipated and meaningful events of the year. Enjoy an unforgettable evening honoring remarkable individuals who uplift and empower our Latino community.


To elevate the experience, this package also includes a premium bottle of wine, perfect for sharing during this inspiring night of recognition, culture, and connection. Winner will coordinate with Monica Santamaria at [email protected] to receive tickets.


Fair market value $675


Donated by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro St. Louis

El Morro, San Juan, Puerto Rico portrait item
El Morro, San Juan, Puerto Rico portrait
$75

Starting bid

Fantastic portrait artwork of the sentry box of El Morro, San Juan, Puerto Rico! The artwork depicts a visual glance of the south face view on a cool spring sunset.

Original artwork crafted onto a museum-grade canvas, using professional acrylic paints of high quality chromatic pigments. Artwork is a 20” x 24”, primed with multiple layers of white gesso, and sealed with a high-gloss varnish finish. A wide-range color palette was selected to blend the scenery. The sides of the canvas are painted with a decorum of iridescent bright gold.


Fair market value $250


Donated by Present Mindwave Studios founder, Dr. Fabián J. Vázquez-Santiago

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!