2025 Noche de Encanto Silent Auction

Starting bid
4 STL CITY SC Tickets - Section 137, Row 15, seats 9, 10, 11, 12 to a 2026 CITY SC match at City Park in the exclusive Together Credit Union Club!!! Each seat also receives $40 Food & Beverage ticket. Winner will coordinate a mutually agreed upon date w/Together Credit Union. Recipient to provide email to [email protected] to receive electronic tickets.
Fair market value $1,000
Donated by Together Credit Union
Starting bid
Add a touch of glamour to your jewelry collection with this stunning Kendra Scott bundle featuring:
- Dani Figaro Earrings in Gold/Teal
- Phoebe Pendant Necklace in Gold
Perfect for a special occasion or to elevate your everyday look, this timeless set brings sophistication and signature Kendra Scott charm
Fair market value: $130
Donated by Kendra Scott
Starting bid
Martin Fine Art - Edward Martin 3-piece wall art autographed - One of a kind piece
Fair market value: $500
Donated by Martin Fine Art
Starting bid
Cotopaxi - A striking framed photograph of Ecuador’s iconic Cotopaxi volcano, capturing its snow-capped peak and the grandeur of the Andes.
Fair market value $200
Donated by Mary Pisoni
Starting bid
El Panecillo – Virgin of Quito - A framed photograph featuring El Panecillo and the Virgin of Quito, highlighting one of the capital’s most cherished and historic landmarks.
Fair market value $200
Donated by Mary Pisoni
Starting bid
Rucu Pichincha - A framed photograph of Rucu Pichincha, showcasing the rugged volcanic slopes that frame Quito and define the city’s dramatic Andean skyline.
Fair market value $200
Donated by Mary Pisoni
Starting bid
Own a piece of St. Louis soccer history! This exclusive bundle includes a signed jersey by Burki from St. Louis City SC and a team swag bag packed with CITY-branded merch. Perfect for framing, repping your team, or gifting to the soccer fanatic in your life
Fair market value $400
Donated by Together Credit Union
Starting bid
Turn any evening into an unforgettable fiesta with 2 hours of live music from STL Latin Trio! This dynamic three-man group brings the heart and soul of Latin America to life with classic and modern songs in Spanish, perfect for a backyard party, anniversary, or cultural celebration. Let the smooth vocals and irresistible rhythms transport your guests to the tropics.
Fair market value $600
Donated by St. Louis Latin Trio
Starting bid
The Puerto Rican artist known as “Altered Butterfly” describes herself as “a creator, sculptor of the strange and unusual, misfit keeper.” Known for her voodoo dolls and clay figures, she has donated hand-sculpted works “Stanley,” “Neoma,” and “Elara” to the Noche de Encanto Gala Auction
FROM THE ARTIST:
Stanley is a carefree little soul who never quite fit in, trying to find his way around this crazy world. He meets some unusual friends along
the way and realizes maybe he’s not so strange after all. We all have something to share and to learn from each other.
Moon Spirits Neoma (bronze) and Elara (blue) caught stars which gave them their colors. Some spirits chased after moon rocks rather than
stars and never became shiny celestials like Neoma and Elara, so now these two moon spirits light the way for their friends
Fair Market Value $75
Donate by Debbie Crespo
Starting bid
Bring the vibrant flavors of Colombia to your home with this beautifully assembled gift basket. It features a curated selection of beloved Colombian favorites, including Colombiana soda, Aguila beer, achiras, rosquitas, obleas, cortados, chocolate Jet bars, and more traditional treats.
To complete the experience, the basket also includes a framed map of Colombia — a meaningful and decorative piece that celebrates the country’s rich culture and heritage.
Fair market value $100
Donated by Michael Boyd and St. Louis Colombian Society- Monica Santamaria
Starting bid
Bring the vibrant essence of Puerto Rico into your home with this exclusive silent auction bundle. This set features a beautifully crafted artwork capturing the island’s rich culture, colors, and Caribbean charm, paired with a rare Absolut Vodka – Puerto Rico Limited Edition bottle, Bacardi Añejo Cuatro & Don Q Crystal
Fair Market value $120
Donated by Michael Boyd and Puerto Rican Society
Starting bid
Discover the beauty and spirit of Ecuador with this elegant silent auction package. This set features a captivating artwork that highlights the country’s rich culture, vivid colors, and breathtaking landscapes, paired with three premium bottles of whisky to complete the experience.
Fair Market value $200
Donated by Michael Boyd and the Ecuadorian Society of St. Louis
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of a St. Louis Cardinals legend with this autographed baseball by Hall of Famer Edgar Rentería, beautifully preserved in a protective display case. A prized collectible for any baseball enthusiast or Redbirds fan, this item honors one of the heroes of the 2000s era — and a key figure in Cardinals lore.
Fair market value $100
Donated by St. Louis Colombian Society
Starting bid
Sharpen your swing and elevate your game with 3 hours of personalized golf instruction from one of our valued community partners. Whether you're new to the sport or looking to refine your technique, this private session will help you build confidence on the course.
Perfect for golf lovers or anyone ready to try something new—this experience is a hole-in-one!
Fair Market Value $150
Donated by Facundo Oyenard
Starting bid
Indulge in a group dinner for ten at Las Fuentes (value $300). Enjoy a feast of Mexican favorites—fresh guacamole, sizzling entrees, and festive vibes. It’s a chance to treat your circle to great food and great company. Redeemable at any of the 4 locations. Contact: Jorge Maya / Gerardo Flores (636) 245-9981 to coordinate.
Fair market value $300
Donated by Las Fuentes Mexican Restaurant
Starting bid
Make your Sunday truly special with brunch for ten at Oats & Honey Cafe (value: $300). From birria eggs Benedict and fresh‑pressed juices to artisan coffee, this is the perfect group outing to celebrate, connect, and indulge. The restaurant’s fusion of American and Mexican brunch fare ensures something for everyone.
Contact Ericka Vega at (314)742-1688 to coordinate.
Fair Market value $300
Donated by Oates and Honey Cafe
Starting bid
Awaken your senses with this curated basket from Zensia Coffee featuring 100% Specialty Colombian coffee, a Zensia teapot for infusions, dried‑fruit infusions blends, and a gift card to experience their mindful café space in St. Louis. Bring a piece of tranquil culture home and make every morning meaningful.
Fair Market Value $200
Donated by Zensia
Starting bid
Amp Up Action Park Gift Certificate (2 go kart races, single or double kart & 4 laser tag sessions) + Chicken N Pickle Ice Rink Certificate (6 skate passes & 6 skate rentals)
Two incredible activities. One unforgettable package.
Fair Market Value $220
Donate by Amp Up Action Park, Chicken N' Pickle
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle looking fresh and spotless with this 6-month Interior Clean Car Club Membership. Enjoy regular professional interior cleanings that help maintain your car’s appearance, protect surfaces, and provide that always-clean, just-detailed feel.
This membership offers convenience, quality, and peace of mind—perfect for busy individuals, families on the go, or anyone who loves a consistently clean car.
Fair Market Value $300
Donated by Waterway
Starting bid
Enhance your look with a $400 gift card to “Brows by Mel”, redeemable for professional Microblading or Microshading services to achieve flawless, long‑lasting brows. This package also includes a stylish Anne Klein travel bag filled with beauty essentials—a curler, lash comb, and select skincare items—making it the ultimate blend of luxury and self‑care.
Fair Market Value $400
Donated by Brows by Mel
Starting bid
Crafted through a meticulous 48-step process, these sunglasses feature surgical stainless-steel frames and a proprietary hand-polishing technique for a flawless finish. Polarized and prescription-ready, they offer both style and functionality. Includes a premium hard case, oversized microfiber cleaning cloth, and elegant packaging. Size: 63-13-148.
Fair market value $300
Donated by Erkers
Starting bid
Enjoy the authentic flavors of Colombia with this special silent auction offering. This package includes two gift cards totaling $160 to a beloved traditional Colombian restaurant known for its warm hospitality and signature dishes.
Gather your family and friends and savor classic favorites—hearty bandejas, fresh arepas, flavorful stews, and the comforting tastes that define Colombian cuisine. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply craving a culinary escape, this dining experience brings the true essence of Colombia to your table.
Fair market value $160
Donated by Maize & Wheat Colombian Restaurant
Starting bid
Women-led & rooted in Ecuadorian tradition. Poncho made by Women from Cotopaxi, Ecuador.
Fair market value: $160
Donated by UKU - Ethical Fashion
Starting bid
$240 giftcard for Lou Fusz Soccer Rookies program for kids 5-12 and gear for the parents (2 Track Jackets)
Donated by Lou Fusz Athletic
Starting bid
$240 giftcard for Lou Fusz Soccer Rookies program for kids 5-12 y and gear for the parents (1 Sweatshirt and 1 Tumbler)
Donated by Lou Fusz Athletic
Starting bid
$240 giftcard for Lou Fusz Soccer Rookies program for kids 5-12 y and gear for the parents (1 Sweatshirt)
Donated by Lou Fusz Athletic
Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional culinary experience with this silent auction package featuring three gift cards totaling $100 to some of St. Louis’s most celebrated restaurants within the Bengelina Hospitality Group—including Elaia, Bar Moro, and AO.
From refined Mediterranean-inspired cuisine to creative small plates and sophisticated cocktails, each restaurant offers a unique atmosphere and unforgettable flavors. Whether you're planning a special night out or exploring new dining destinations, this package invites you to savor some of the city’s best culinary offerings.
Fair market value $100
Donated by Bengelina Hospitaly Group
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a one-night stay at a Drury Hotel, known for its exceptional comfort, friendly service, and convenient amenities. Whether you're looking for a local escape or hosting visiting guests, Drury offers spacious rooms, complimentary breakfast, evening refreshments, and access to pool and fitness facilities.
Fair market value $150
Donated by Drury Inn & Suites St. Louis Brentwood
Starting bid
THIS CERTIFICATE ENTITLES
THE HOLDER TO One season of official Sharks FC Academy training for ages ranging from 7- 15 year old
ISSUED ON: DECEMBER 6, 2025
EXPIRES: AUGUST 1, 2026
CERTIFICATE NO: SFCA-2026-001
The winner of the item can redeem their prize by contacting us (via contact information located on the voucher) and at the time of registration they will be given a 1 time code that will apply the discounted price at the time of checkout.
Fair market value $250
Donated by Sharks FC
Starting bid
Capture life’s most meaningful moments with this $250 gift certificate toward a professional photography session with José Samano. Known for his warm style and artistic eye, José specializes in creating natural, timeless portraits that beautifully reflect the personality and connection of each family or couple.
Whether for a special occasion or simply to preserve memories, this session offers a relaxed and enjoyable experience—resulting in stunning images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Contact:
Phone 618 823 8080
DreamMakers Photo+VideoLLC
Fair market value $250
Donated by Jose Samano
Starting bid
Experience the authentic taste of Mexico with this premium Tequila 30-30 trio, featuring one Reposado, one Blanco, and one Añejo bottle.
The Blanco offers a crisp, smooth profile with bright agave notes, while the Reposado delivers a richer, oak-kissed flavor after aging in wooden barrels. Together, they create a perfect pairing for tequila enthusiasts—ideal for sipping, sharing, or elevating your favorite cocktails.
Fair market value $240
Donated by Maricarmen Ortiz Conway
Starting bid
Celebrate excellence and community leadership with two exclusive tickets to the annual Adelante Award Ceremony (April 24, 2026 at Ameristar Casino), one of the most anticipated and meaningful events of the year. Enjoy an unforgettable evening honoring remarkable individuals who uplift and empower our Latino community.
To elevate the experience, this package also includes a premium bottle of wine, perfect for sharing during this inspiring night of recognition, culture, and connection. Winner will coordinate with Monica Santamaria at [email protected] to receive tickets.
Fair market value $675
Donated by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro St. Louis
Starting bid
Fantastic portrait artwork of the sentry box of El Morro, San Juan, Puerto Rico! The artwork depicts a visual glance of the south face view on a cool spring sunset.
Original artwork crafted onto a museum-grade canvas, using professional acrylic paints of high quality chromatic pigments. Artwork is a 20” x 24”, primed with multiple layers of white gesso, and sealed with a high-gloss varnish finish. A wide-range color palette was selected to blend the scenery. The sides of the canvas are painted with a decorum of iridescent bright gold.
Fair market value $250
Donated by Present Mindwave Studios founder, Dr. Fabián J. Vázquez-Santiago
