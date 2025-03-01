2025 NOCO EYH Conference Registration

At the conference, attendees will hear from a keynote speaker and then attend a series of hands-on workshops. Workshops are led by local women professionals and address various topics such as chemistry, electrical engineering, materials science, neuroscience, botany, and more! Students will have a great time learning about new careers and getting to know female professionals from a wide variety of STEM careers. Workshop leaders have planned exciting hands-on activities for the students and are eager to get to know them. This is a wonderful opportunity for your students to gain exposure to a variety of STEM fields and to meet great role models. All girls* in grades 6-8 are welcome.
*including cis girls, trans youth, gender non-conforming, and non-binary youth
If the registration fee presents a hardship, scholarships are available to ensure all who would like to are able to participate! Select this option if you would like to request a scholarship ticket. You should receive a notification email within 1-2 weeks of registration confirming availability. Please contact [email protected] if you have not received this confirmation within 1-2 weeks of registration.
