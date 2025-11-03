2025 North American Bible Conference | 북미지역 성경탐구모임

Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

Eastern US Adults/Senior (미국 동부 성인/어르신)
$1,000

NY, Chicago, DC, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston

Mid US/Eastern Canada Adults/Senior (미국 중부/캐나다 동부 성인/어르신)
$900

Texas, Toronto

Western US/Canada Adults/Senior (미국/캐나다 서부 성인/어르신)
$800

LA, San Jose, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Calgary

Other Countries Adults/Senior (해외 성인/어르신)
$700

Korea, Asia, Europe, Latin Countries

Eastern US Senior (미국 동부 어르신) - discounted
$900

NY, Chicago, DC, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston

Mid US/Eastern Canada Senior (미국 중부/캐나다 동부 어르신) - discounted
$800

Texas, Toronto

Western US/Canada Senior (미국/캐나다 서부 어르신) - discounted
$700

LA, San Jose, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Calgary

Eastern US Youth Group/College (미국 동부 중/고등/대학생)
$850

NY, Chicago, DC, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston

Mid US/Eastern Canada Youth Group/College (미국 중부/캐나다 동부 중고등대
$750

Texas, Toronto

Western US/Canada Youth Group/College (미국/캐나다 서부 중/고등/대학생)
$650

LA, San Jose, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Calgary

Other Countries Youth Group/College (해외 중/고등/대학생)
$650

Korea, Asia, Europe, Latin Countries

Eastern Children (미국 동부 어린이)
$550

NY, Chicago, DC, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston

Mid US/Eastern Canada Children (미국 중부/캐나다 동부 어린이)
$500

Texas, Toronto

Western US/Canada Children (미국/캐나다 서부 어린이)
$450

LA, San Jose, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Calgary

Other Countries Children (해외 어린이)
$450

Korea, Asia, Europe, Latin Countries

Babies/Toddlers (4 and under) (4세 이하 유아)
$250
Single Occupancy (1인실 추가비용)
$750
Double Occupancy (2인실 추가비용)
$500
Triple Occupancy (3인실 추가비용)
$250
Pre/Post Conference 1 night stay (수양회 전후 1박)
$165
Tour Program (투어 프로그램)
$30
