2025 North Carolina RED DART SECURITY SUMMIT

3040 E Cornwallis Rd

Research Triangle Park, NC 27709, USA

General Admission
$40

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Platinum Sponsor: $2,500
$2,500

·         Logo prominently displayed on transition slides during the Annual Red Dart event September 11, 2025, event

·         Logo displayed in marketing materials sent to NCMS Carolina Chapter members and attendees for the event

·         Ad included in next 2 NCMS Carolina Chapter quarterly Eventbrite registrations

·         Half page ad in next 2 quarterly meeting agendas

·         Sponsor booth at event

·         5 tickets for Red Dart event *

Silver Sponsor: $1,000
$1,000

·         Logo prominently displayed on transition slides during the Annual Red Dart event September 11, 2025, event

·         Logo displayed in marketing materials sent to NCMS Carolina Chapter members and attendees for the event

·         Quarter page ad in next 2 quarterly meeting agendas

·         Sponsor booth at event

·         2 Tickets for Red Dart event *

Bronze Sponsor: $500
$500

·         Logo prominently displayed on transition slides during the Annual Red Dart event September 11, 2025, event

·         Logo displayed in marketing materials sent to NCMS Carolina Chapter members and attendees for the event

·         Business Card sized ad in next 2 quarterly meeting agendas

·         1 ticket to Red Dart event *

Guardian to NCMS: $350
$350

·         Logo displayed on transition slides during the Annual Red Dart event September 11, 2025, event

·         Logo displayed in marketing materials sent to NCMS Carolina Chapter members and attendees for the event

·         Business Card sized ad in next quarterly meeting agenda

Friends of NCMS: $150
$150

·         Logo displayed on transition slides during the Annual Red Dart event September 11, 2025, event

·         Logo displayed in marketing materials sent to NCMS Carolina Chapter members and attendees for the event

