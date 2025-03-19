2025 North Penn K9 Seminar

Designed to push teams past their comfort and experience situations they might not normally train for. Real world situations involving tricky subjects and search objectives that might give you pause or make a handler question their training. Groups will spend a full day running urban trails around the picturesque and bustling Wellsboro. This group is for advanced teams with a solid understanding of the basics and looking to build on experience.
This course is designed for all experience levels, from beginners to advanced handlers. Whether you’re in law enforcement or search and rescue we’ll meet you where you're at and push your skills to the next level. We can challenge the best handlers out there!! Through hands-on training you'll gain the tools needed to succeed. By the end of the course, you’ll have a clearer sense of where your team stands and how to move forward with confidence.
Practical applications of airscent canine foundation principles. Field work includes strengthening indications, isolating elements of the search sequence, and distinguishing the different values of rewards. Will also cover additional cross training topics such as; fitness, injury prevention and obedience games. This group is best suited for individuals looking to build on a strong foundation or reinforce specific behaviors within the search sequence.
This course is intended for teams who have an established search sequence and are able to work small area problems. We will cover a number of topics including strengthening the search sequence, how to transition aspects of training, developing training plans/goals, and more.
This will be a fun and challenging exploration of finding your strengths and weaknesses. "What happens if..?" is what we will be seeking the answers to. We will explore ways to read your k9 better, new tactics to use and the challenges to take home. Great class for intermediate to advanced teams.
This course covers the basics of imprinting, behavioral training and scent detection for the beginner HRD K9. We will also provide insight for handlers who want to improve their handling skills, search strategy, and search procedure. Lots of focus around scent theory, introduction to odor, motivating the canine and handler, final response and the importance of a strong foundation.
Designed to refine handler and k9 team skills with a larger focus on distractions, starting small, getting creative, anomalies and discrimination. There will be more opportunities to work on refining your search skills on shoreline, building and vehicle searches. This course is tailored for intermediate teams, dogs must have a reliable trained final response.
A series of scenarios focused on all aspects of being a team and having fun with your K9 partner. Setting up the perfect hides, games to make training fun, and how to build, introduce and teach thresholds to the canine. This group is for pre-certification or certified teams.
A single day ticket, feel free to choose the day that best suits you.
Full weekend ticket to audit the event, choose which discipline or groups you wish to attend.
Shared, co-ed bunkhouse. Bathrooms have multiple stalls and showers. Price includes two nights in the bunkhouse. If you need an extra night, you will need to purchase the xtra night bunkhouse ticket below.
Stay the night prior or an extra night after so you can be rested before hitting the road.
Primitive camping only! No electric or water hookup. Access to camper’s field, find a spot and setup camp! Bathrooms, water access and showers nearby.
