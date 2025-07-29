North Texas Ranchers Ball 2025

Hosted by
Collinsville, TX 76233, USA
Admits guest beginning at 5 PM, providing full access to all standard event features and experiences. Includes complimentary, unlimited wine, beer, and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages. Meet the horses of Equine Safe Haven. Take some dance lessons before dinner. Walk around the beautiful venue and toast to sunset. Eat a delicious dinner and dance the night away
VIP ticket with access to a special, private wine tasting with award winning Red River Wines. Your evening begins at 4:30pm (early access) to 6pm, and you will explore the varietals with the winemakers.
Have your company logo on all wine & beer drinkware (commemorative).
Your logo (Company Name) will be included on all marketing materials, social media, website, and banner on the event bar. Two complimentary tickets are included.
Be our bar sponsor! We will have wine and beer flowing all night and what better way to celebrate then have a toast to our bar sponsor that helped procure the cheer! We will toast at sunset and have acknowledgment of you all throughout the evening as well as on the website and social media. 2 complementary tickets are included
Help us by being our social hour sponsor! We will have acknowledgement of your sponsorship during our 5pm to 6:45 Golden Hour. We will post your sponsorship on social media and the website. Two complementary tickets are included.
