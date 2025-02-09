2025 Northeast Potomac District Convention Registration

Registration Deadline: April 8, 2025
Full Convention Registration includes
- All business meetings
- Saturday's Awards Luncheon with Guest Speaker
- Saturday's 2025-2026 District Officer Installation Banquet.
Pilots may purchase additional meal tickets for an extra cost.
REFUND POLICY: Per our District Policy & Procedure Manual
"A member who has paid the registration fee and finds he/she cannot attend the Convention should submit a request for refund in writing to the Governor. Registration fees will be refunded if written notification is received by the registration deadline. The DAC will determine any possible refunds if notification is received after the deadline."
Governor Karen Dobson: Email: [email protected]; Mail: 9 Ebelhare Road, Pottstown, PA 19465
Registration Deadline: April 8, 2025
Full Convention Registration includes
- All business meetings
- Saturday's Awards Luncheon with Guest Speaker
- Saturday's 2025-2026 District Officer Installation Banquet.
Pilots may purchase additional meal tickets for an extra cost.
REFUND POLICY: Per our District Policy & Procedure Manual
"A member who has paid the registration fee and finds he/she cannot attend the Convention should submit a request for refund in writing to the Governor. Registration fees will be refunded if written notification is received by the registration deadline. The DAC will determine any possible refunds if notification is received after the deadline."
Governor Karen Dobson: Email: [email protected]; Mail: 9 Ebelhare Road, Pottstown, PA 19465
EXTRA LUNCH TICKET - Saturday Awards - Turkey & Swiss
$25
Boxed Lunch - Turkey & Swiss Deli Sandwich on a mini sub roll, lettuce, tomato and onion, with mayo and mustard on the side; chips, whole fresh fruit and fresh baked cookie
Boxed Lunch - Turkey & Swiss Deli Sandwich on a mini sub roll, lettuce, tomato and onion, with mayo and mustard on the side; chips, whole fresh fruit and fresh baked cookie
EXTRA LUNCH TICKET - Saturday Awards - Beef & Cheddar
$25
Boxed Lunch - Roast Beef & Cheddar Deli Sandwich on a mini sub roll, lettuce, tomato and onion, with mayo and mustard on the side; chips, whole fresh fruit and fresh baked cookie
Boxed Lunch - Roast Beef & Cheddar Deli Sandwich on a mini sub roll, lettuce, tomato and onion, with mayo and mustard on the side; chips, whole fresh fruit and fresh baked cookie
EXTRA BANQUET TICKET - Saturday Installation-Chicken Entree
$55
Pan Roasted Chicken Breast with Lemon Thyme Sauce, Salad (spinach, onions, candied walnuts, cranberries, feta cheese, citrus vinaigrette), Starch, Seasonal Vegetables and Carrot Cake dessert
Pan Roasted Chicken Breast with Lemon Thyme Sauce, Salad (spinach, onions, candied walnuts, cranberries, feta cheese, citrus vinaigrette), Starch, Seasonal Vegetables and Carrot Cake dessert
EXTRA BANQUET TICKET - Saturday Installation - Fish Entree