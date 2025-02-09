2025 Northeast Potomac District Convention Registration

Boxed Lunch - Turkey & Swiss Deli Sandwich on a mini sub roll, lettuce, tomato and onion, with mayo and mustard on the side; chips, whole fresh fruit and fresh baked cookie

Boxed Lunch - Turkey & Swiss Deli Sandwich on a mini sub roll, lettuce, tomato and onion, with mayo and mustard on the side; chips, whole fresh fruit and fresh baked cookie

More details...