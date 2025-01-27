2025 Northeast Region Spring Forum Sponsorships

Deliverables- 2 complimentary registrations (Travel & accommodations not included. Registration split between Fall & Spring when applicable), 10 minute sponsor presentation, table top signage at all meals, full page ad in program, booth, verbal recognition
Bar Sponsor
$2,500
Deliverables- 2 complimentary registrations (Travel & accommodations not included. Registration split between Fall & Spring when applicable), 5 minute sponsor presentation, table top signage at all meals, full page ad in program, booth, verbal recognition
Generator
$1,000
Deliverables- 2-5 minute sponsor presentation, table top signage at all melas, full page ad in program, booth, verbal recognition
Battery Life
$500
Deliverables- full page ad in program, booth, verbal recognition
Spark
$250
For chapters/individuals -
Deliverables- half page ad in program, booth, verbal recognition
