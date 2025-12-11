Northern California HBCU Alumni Associations Coalition

Hosted by

Northern California HBCU Alumni Associations Coalition

About this event

2025 Northern California HBCUC Holiday Mixer

126 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94607, USA

General Admission
Free

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Please register so we'll have a sufficient headcount of attendees.

General Donation
$25

Your support helps fund and empower Bay Area HBCU students through scholarships. Please consult with a tax professional or financial adviser regarding the deductibility or taxability of your contribution.

General Donation
$50

Your support helps fund and empower Bay Area HBCU students through scholarships. Please consult with a tax professional or financial adviser regarding the deductibility or taxability of your contribution.

General Donation
$100

Your support helps fund and empower Bay Area HBCU students through scholarships. Please consult with a tax professional or financial adviser regarding the deductibility or taxability of your contribution.

General Donation
$200

Your support helps fund and empower Bay Area HBCU students through scholarships. Please consult with a tax professional or financial adviser regarding the deductibility or taxability of your contribution.

General Donation
$500

Your support helps fund and empower Bay Area HBCU students through scholarships. Please consult with a tax professional or financial adviser regarding the deductibility or taxability of your contribution.

General Donation
$1,000

Your support helps fund and empower Bay Area HBCU students through scholarships. Please consult with a tax professional or financial adviser regarding the deductibility or taxability of your contribution.

General Donation
$2,000

Your support helps fund and empower Bay Area HBCU students through scholarships. Please consult with a tax professional or financial adviser regarding the deductibility or taxability of your contribution.

Add a donation for Northern California HBCU Alumni Associations Coalition

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!