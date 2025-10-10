2025 NOSC Silent Auction I (Items 101-140, 145-150)

Min Bid $650





Limited Edition Coffee Cup Quartet A cheerful quartet of limited edition prints by the globally known artist Romero Britto, featuring

bright, modern, and optimistic colors:

Breeze Blue · Salmon Pink · Spring Green · Tangerine Orange. While the background colors vary, the subject matter is identical across the series: a bold black-and-white cup of steaming coffee, marked with a vivid red heart on the cup—rendered in Britto’s iconic pop style. The imagery is playful yet universal, perfect for a kitchen, coffee bar, or any space (home, office or business) where a fun pop of color adds a welcome touch. Collectors can enjoy them as singles, pair them in duos, or acquire the

full set of four for maximum impact.

These prints were framed in black by the Britto studio in Miami Beach. The framed size of each is 18.5” x 21.5.”