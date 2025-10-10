Neuro-Oncology Support Community, Inc.

Hosted by

Neuro-Oncology Support Community, Inc.

2025 NOSC Silent Auction I (Items 101-140, 145-150)

101a Romero Britto Single Pink item
101a Romero Britto Single Pink
$650

Minimum Bid - $650


Limited Edition Coffee Cup Quartet A cheerful quartet of limited edition prints by the globally known artist Romero Britto, featuring bright, modern, and optimistic colors:
Breeze Blue · Salmon Pink · Spring Green · Tangerine Orange
While the background colors vary, the subject matter is identical across the series: a bold black-and-white cup of steaming coffee, marked with a vivid red heart on the cup—rendered in Britto’s iconic pop style. The imagery is playful yet universal, perfect for a kitchen, coffee bar, or any space (home, office or business) where a fun pop of color adds a welcome touch.

Collectors can enjoy them as singles, pair them in duos, or acquire the full set of four for maximum impact.
These prints were framed in black by the Britto studio in Miami Beach. The framed size of each is 18.5” x 21.5.”
• Limited series of 50 per color, all prints numbered ≤10/50.
• Framed by the Britto studio in Miami Beach, adding presentation value.

101b Romero Britto - Single - Blue item
101b Romero Britto - Single - Blue
$650

Min Bid $650


101c Romero-Britto - Green item
101c Romero-Britto - Green
$650

Min Bid $650


101d Romero-Britto Single Orange Coffee Cup item
101d Romero-Britto Single Orange Coffee Cup
$650

Min Bid $650


102 Jim Draper - LARGE Healing Palm item
102 Jim Draper - LARGE Healing Palm
$300

Min Bid $300


Large “Healing Palm” presents a single sabal palm—Florida’s iconic emblem—with multihued fronds radiating against a saturated color background a “tropical modern” horizon. The Healing Palm series grew from field studies on Cumberland Island and has appeared in major public installations where the palm is framed as a symbol of resilience and calm. 

103 Jim Draper - Small Healing Palm Purple item
103 Jim Draper - Small Healing Palm Purple
$175

Min Bid $175


104 Jim Draper SMALL Healing Palm Red item
104 Jim Draper SMALL Healing Palm Red
$175

Min Bid $175


105 Jim Draper Flamingo item
105 Jim Draper Flamingo
$250

Min Bid $200


Long a symbol of the state’s tropical allure, Draper’s “Flamingo” evokes playfulness, beauty and a touch of the exotic. In Draper’s hands, the flamingo becomes more than a decoration; it’s a reflection of Florida’s vibrant natural landscape and ecosystem. The Flamingo series has been exhibited during solo shows across North Florida.

106 Natalia Harmon Fall Garden item
106 Natalia Harmon Fall Garden
$750

Min Bid $750


“Fall Garden” immerses the viewer in a radiant tapestry of color and life. Lush blossoms, intricate branches, and luminous skies weave together in a celebration of autumn’s beauty at its peak. Both vibrant and contemplative, the painting captures the fleeting brilliance of change—offering not just a scene, but an experience of nature’s abundance and renewal. A statement piece, it invites the eye to wander endlessly and the heart to linger.

107 - Mimi Hwang Exhale item
107 - Mimi Hwang Exhale
$800

Min bid $600


This abstract composition radiates a sense of release and letting go. Bold streaks of fuchsia and deep black slice through warm fields of orange and coral, creating tension that softens into openness. A block of muted gray anchors the piece, suggesting a pause - a moment of stillness amid motion. Loose green outlines and scattered black dots drift across the canvas like breath dispersing into air. The overall energy feels like the moment after holding in too much - where color, form, and space finally expand outward, embodying the quiet relief of an exhale.


108 Linda Allen It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere item
108 Linda Allen It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere
$200

Min bid $200


“It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” is a lively abstract filled with bold blues, greens, and golden accents. The playful repetition of the number 5 captures the joy of pausing to celebrate life’s simple moments — making this piece a spirited and colorful addition to any collection.

109 Linda Allen Sunburst Symphony item
109 Linda Allen Sunburst Symphony
$200

Min bid $200


Sunburst Symphony" captures the energy of light breaking through chaos. Vibrant yellows and fiery oranges dance with deep blues and lush greens, creating a composition that feels alive with motion and warmth. The bold textures invite the viewer to lose themselves in its layers, evoking both the intensity of a blazing sunrise and the serenity of nature’s rhythms. This striking piece will brighten any space with its radiant spirit and modern abstract flair.

110 Linda Allen Riding Through Time item
110 Linda Allen Riding Through Time
$200

Min bid $200


"Riding Through Time" - This playful yet thought-provoking abstract blends movement, memory, and imagination. A bold figure on a bicycle emerges from textured layers of color and collaged text, the wheels transforming into clock faces that turn forward with unstoppable rhythm. The sweeping brushstrokes of blue, rust, and gold suggest both freedom and the fleeting nature of time—reminding us to keep moving, keep living, and savor every ride.

111 Steven Taylor Anastasia Buoy #5 item
111 Steven Taylor Anastasia Buoy #5
$1,200

Min bid $1,200


Anastasia Buoy #5 is an impressionistic study of the fantastic light quality of Anastasia Island. Painted in oil, this composition of a

stranded buoy evokes the wonderful cool shadows of the southern coast and the isolation of the reserve at Anastasia Island.

While walking this beach after a storm the buoy stranded well above the tidal plane called out to be painted. A sentinel of our

waterways, stuck far from its mooring point.This struck the artist as a wonderful motif with many layers for the viewer as well as

challenges for the artist.

112 Steven Taylor Main St. Bridge item
112 Steven Taylor Main St. Bridge
$1,200

Min bid $1,200


Main St. Bridge captures one of Jacksonville’s most iconic landmarks in a bold, contemporary impressionist style. This original painting radiates energy and atmosphere through its

dramatic color palette. Deep purples and vibrant hues wash across the evening sky, casting reflections that emphasize the

bridge’s architectural strength while evoking a sense of movement and light. The expressive brush and knife work boarder on abstraction while still holding the essential information of the bridge.

113 Steven Taylor Star of the Sea LARGE item
113 Steven Taylor Star of the Sea LARGE
$1,100

Min bid $1,000


Star of the Sea is an artist proof for an edition. A figure stands wrapped in a cloak atop a coral reef, with shell and coral at the

base. This piece is designed to use the golden ratio and has a soft repeating shell shape through the proportions.

The artist based this work off of a painting by the American artist Joseph Stella. Stella painted a similar image, called up from

images of Greek and Italian art. Steven has tried to keep his work in this vain of iconography that reaches back into our bronze

age past. The finish on this piece is modeled after a traditional bronze patina with the shell and coral being set apart with a polished

gold look.

114 Steven Taylor Star of the Sea SMALL item
114 Steven Taylor Star of the Sea SMALL
$500

Min bid: $500


115 Barbara Wood Limited Edition Gold Framed Impressionist item
115 Barbara Wood Limited Edition Gold Framed Impressionist
$1,000

Min bid $450


Playful lights, color patterns, everyday life scenes, fleeting moments.   The style emphasizes capturing a moment in time, focusing on the natural world and everyday scenes. Their postures are natural and casual; he is leaning forward, speaking intently, while she listens with her head tilted, suggesting an intimate, everyday conversation.

116 Alison Johnston Lavender Breeze item
116 Alison Johnston Lavender Breeze
$100

Min bid $100


Limited numbered and signed print with white matting. Vibrant colors are the earmark of Alison’s prints. Various hues of bright

purples in the foreground radiate against the lively yellows of the supposed adjacent field. The pops of green trees set the footing

for the magnificent bright blue sky.

One can assume a refreshing breeze which carries the amazing aromatic scent of lavender. As the woman strolls through the cultivated rows, her hat shadows her face from the delightful sunshine.

117 Elizabeth Slocum Purple Iris item
117 Elizabeth Slocum Purple Iris
$180

Min bid $125


This piece is painted in with a series of various paint mediums. Then the heavy acrylic paint (which is the consistency of peanut butter) is custom mixed with a natural pigment. This gives the work vibrant color along with a polished sheen that is extremely durable. Elizabeth then applies the paint onto the piece with various palette knives and brushes. Since the color permeates through each component of the piece, there is no need for overpainting or sealing. The 3D contrasting effect of these highly tactile pieces make for unique visual appeal. 

118 Steven Durden Cherry Blossoms item
118 Steven Durden Cherry Blossoms
$625

Min bid $500


Pale white petals of cherry blooms are centered with coal black dots. These blossoms playfully pop against the bold chartreuse background smeared with a light touch of teal to add dimension. The rusty red tree limbs arise from two directions to provide versatility in presenting this piece, as it may be displayed either portrait or landscape orientation.

119 Steven Durden Cherry Blossoms Pink item
119 Steven Durden Cherry Blossoms Pink
$520

Min bid $500


The texture of this piece adds to its charm. The white blooms outlined in pale fuchsia rest on rigid, ribbed, deep black stems. The limbs flow gracefully over the ombre background in various shades, from the faintest of pastel pink to the glorious pink that likens to that of the setting sun. The addition of the yellow and orange tones present cause to consider that of the late afternoon sky, a time of slowing and gratitude for the beauty before you.

120 Steven Durden Swirling Fluidity item
120 Steven Durden Swirling Fluidity
$400

Min bid $300


A textural abstraction with color harmonies swirling through and impasto image plane. Green and blue mix in chiral patterns that are reminiscent of a marsh waterway where the

grass and tidal flows meet..

121 Steven Durden Lilies in the Storm item
121 Steven Durden Lilies in the Storm
$700

Min bid $300


It appears as though there is a storm in the night sky, represented by deep rich hues of midnight blue.  The view of the storm is interrupted by the 3-D texture of the startling white clumps of lilies, erupting from the bright green grasses. The symbol of hope in the storm.

122 Undisclosed Artist - Large Stone Sculpture item
122 Undisclosed Artist - Large Stone Sculpture
$25,000

Min Bid 25,000

123 Richard Siegel Color Abstract item
123 Richard Siegel Color Abstract
$8,000

Min bid $8,000

124 Richard Siegel Black and Tan Abstract item
124 Richard Siegel Black and Tan Abstract
$8,000

Min bid $8,000

125 Jessie Preza Segment
$2,100

Min bid $2,100


Segment

126 Jessie Preza Abstract #10
$375

Min bid $375


Abstract #10

127 Jessie Preza Abstract #4
$300

Min Bid $300


Abstract #4

128 Jessie Preza Abstract #6
$300

Min bid $300


Abstract #6

129 Jessie Preza Behold
$1,200

Min bid $1,200


Behold

130 Jessie Preza Carry On
$1,200

Min bid $1,200


Carry On

131 Jessie Preza Devotion
$1,200

Min bid $1,200


Devotion

132 Jessie Preza Gleam
$1,400

Min bid $,1400

133 Jessie Preza Reservoir I
$2,800

Min bid $2,800


Reservoir I

134 Jessie Preza Reservoir II
$2,300

Min bid $2,300


Reservoir II

135 Jessie Preza Whisper
$1,200

Min bid $1,200


Whisper

136 Cowford Chop House GC
$50

Min Bid $50


Cowford Chop House

137 Cowford Chop House GC
$50

Min Bid $50


Cowford Chop House

138 Cowford Chop House GC
$50

Min Bid $50


Cowford Chop House

139 PH Design Organics – Deluxe Self Care Bundle
$50

What’s Included: 

  • Neroli Face & Body Oil (4 oz) 
  • Luxury Soy Candle (9 oz) 
  • Body Butter (4 oz) 
  • Wick Scissor Trimmers 
  • Organic Soap Bar (5 oz) 
  • Natural Bamboo Soap Dish 
  • Eco Saver Bag (soap Saver) 
  • Matches Set + Room Sachet Diffuser 
140 Hillary Whitaker Gallery Painting
$1,200

Min bid $1,050

174 Riette Gouws Golden Hour
$250

Min bid $250

175 Riette Gouws Rolling Hills
$250

Min bid $250

173 Riette Gouws Morning Walk
$500

Min bid $395

171 Riette Gouws Flowers For Me
$400

Min bid $395

170 Riette Rouws Windswept
$325

Min bid 325

172 Riette Gouws Waynettes View
$325

Min bid $325

173 Riette Gouws Promise
$600

Min bid $600

Add a donation for Neuro-Oncology Support Community, Inc.

$

