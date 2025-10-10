2025 NOSC Silent Auction I (Items 101-140, 145-150)

Hosted by
Minimum Bid - $650
Limited Edition Coffee Cup Quartet A cheerful quartet of limited edition prints by the globally known artist Romero Britto, featuring bright, modern, and optimistic colors:
Breeze Blue · Salmon Pink · Spring Green · Tangerine Orange
While the background colors vary, the subject matter is identical across the series: a bold black-and-white cup of steaming coffee, marked with a vivid red heart on the cup—rendered in Britto’s iconic pop style. The imagery is playful yet universal, perfect for a kitchen, coffee bar, or any space (home, office or business) where a fun pop of color adds a welcome touch.
Collectors can enjoy them as singles, pair them in duos, or acquire the full set of four for maximum impact.
These prints were framed in black by the Britto studio in Miami Beach. The framed size of each is 18.5” x 21.5.”
• Limited series of 50 per color, all prints numbered ≤10/50.
• Framed by the Britto studio in Miami Beach, adding presentation value.
Min Bid $650
Min Bid $650
Min Bid $300
Large “Healing Palm” presents a single sabal palm—Florida’s iconic emblem—with multihued fronds radiating against a saturated color background a “tropical modern” horizon. The Healing Palm series grew from field studies on Cumberland Island and has appeared in major public installations where the palm is framed as a symbol of resilience and calm.
Min Bid $175
Small “Healing Palm” presents a single sabal palm—Florida’s iconic emblem—with multihued fronds radiating against a saturated color background a “tropical modern” horizon. The Healing Palm series grew from field studies on Cumberland Island and has appeared in major public installations where the palm is framed as a symbol of resilience and calm.
Min Bid $175
Small “Healing Palm” presents a single sabal palm—Florida’s iconic emblem—with multihued fronds radiating against a saturated color background a “tropical modern” horizon. The Healing Palm series grew from field studies on Cumberland Island and has appeared in major public installations where the palm is framed as a symbol of resilience and calm.
Min Bid $200
Long a symbol of the state’s tropical allure, Draper’s “Flamingo” evokes playfulness, beauty and a touch of the exotic. In Draper’s hands, the flamingo becomes more than a decoration; it’s a reflection of Florida’s vibrant natural landscape and ecosystem. The Flamingo series has been exhibited during solo shows across North Florida.
Min Bid $750
“Fall Garden” immerses the viewer in a radiant tapestry of color and life. Lush blossoms, intricate branches, and luminous skies weave together in a celebration of autumn’s beauty at its peak. Both vibrant and contemplative, the painting captures the fleeting brilliance of change—offering not just a scene, but an experience of nature’s abundance and renewal. A statement piece, it invites the eye to wander endlessly and the heart to linger.
Min bid $600
This abstract composition radiates a sense of release and letting go. Bold streaks of fuchsia and deep black slice through warm fields of orange and coral, creating tension that softens into openness. A block of muted gray anchors the piece, suggesting a pause - a moment of stillness amid motion. Loose green outlines and scattered black dots drift across the canvas like breath dispersing into air. The overall energy feels like the moment after holding in too much - where color, form, and space finally expand outward, embodying the quiet relief of an exhale.
Min bid $200
“It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” is a lively abstract filled with bold blues, greens, and golden accents. The playful repetition of the number 5 captures the joy of pausing to celebrate life’s simple moments — making this piece a spirited and colorful addition to any collection.
Min bid $200
Sunburst Symphony" captures the energy of light breaking through chaos. Vibrant yellows and fiery oranges dance with deep blues and lush greens, creating a composition that feels alive with motion and warmth. The bold textures invite the viewer to lose themselves in its layers, evoking both the intensity of a blazing sunrise and the serenity of nature’s rhythms. This striking piece will brighten any space with its radiant spirit and modern abstract flair.
Min bid $200
"Riding Through Time" - This playful yet thought-provoking abstract blends movement, memory, and imagination. A bold figure on a bicycle emerges from textured layers of color and collaged text, the wheels transforming into clock faces that turn forward with unstoppable rhythm. The sweeping brushstrokes of blue, rust, and gold suggest both freedom and the fleeting nature of time—reminding us to keep moving, keep living, and savor every ride.
Min bid $1,200
Anastasia Buoy #5 is an impressionistic study of the fantastic light quality of Anastasia Island. Painted in oil, this composition of a
stranded buoy evokes the wonderful cool shadows of the southern coast and the isolation of the reserve at Anastasia Island.
While walking this beach after a storm the buoy stranded well above the tidal plane called out to be painted. A sentinel of our
waterways, stuck far from its mooring point.This struck the artist as a wonderful motif with many layers for the viewer as well as
challenges for the artist.
Min bid $1,200
Main St. Bridge captures one of Jacksonville’s most iconic landmarks in a bold, contemporary impressionist style. This original painting radiates energy and atmosphere through its
dramatic color palette. Deep purples and vibrant hues wash across the evening sky, casting reflections that emphasize the
bridge’s architectural strength while evoking a sense of movement and light. The expressive brush and knife work boarder on abstraction while still holding the essential information of the bridge.
Min bid $1,000
Star of the Sea is an artist proof for an edition. A figure stands wrapped in a cloak atop a coral reef, with shell and coral at the
base. This piece is designed to use the golden ratio and has a soft repeating shell shape through the proportions.
The artist based this work off of a painting by the American artist Joseph Stella. Stella painted a similar image, called up from
images of Greek and Italian art. Steven has tried to keep his work in this vain of iconography that reaches back into our bronze
age past. The finish on this piece is modeled after a traditional bronze patina with the shell and coral being set apart with a polished
gold look.
Min bid: $500
Star of the Sea is an artist proof for an edition. A figure stands wrapped in a cloak atop a coral reef, with shell and coral at the
base. This piece is designed to use the golden ratio and has a soft repeating shell shape through the proportions. The artist based this work off of a painting by the American artist
Joseph Stella. Stella painted a similar image, called up from images of Greek and Italian art. Steven has tried to keep his work
n this vain of iconography that reaches back into our bronze age past.
The finish on this piece is modeled after a traditional dark bronze patina.
Min bid $450
Playful lights, color patterns, everyday life scenes, fleeting moments. The style emphasizes capturing a moment in time, focusing on the natural world and everyday scenes. Their postures are natural and casual; he is leaning forward, speaking intently, while she listens with her head tilted, suggesting an intimate, everyday conversation.
Min bid $100
Limited numbered and signed print with white matting. Vibrant colors are the earmark of Alison’s prints. Various hues of bright
purples in the foreground radiate against the lively yellows of the supposed adjacent field. The pops of green trees set the footing
for the magnificent bright blue sky.
One can assume a refreshing breeze which carries the amazing aromatic scent of lavender. As the woman strolls through the cultivated rows, her hat shadows her face from the delightful sunshine.
Min bid $125
This piece is painted in with a series of various paint mediums. Then the heavy acrylic paint (which is the consistency of peanut butter) is custom mixed with a natural pigment. This gives the work vibrant color along with a polished sheen that is extremely durable. Elizabeth then applies the paint onto the piece with various palette knives and brushes. Since the color permeates through each component of the piece, there is no need for overpainting or sealing. The 3D contrasting effect of these highly tactile pieces make for unique visual appeal.
Min bid $500
Pale white petals of cherry blooms are centered with coal black dots. These blossoms playfully pop against the bold chartreuse background smeared with a light touch of teal to add dimension. The rusty red tree limbs arise from two directions to provide versatility in presenting this piece, as it may be displayed either portrait or landscape orientation.
Min bid $500
The texture of this piece adds to its charm. The white blooms outlined in pale fuchsia rest on rigid, ribbed, deep black stems. The limbs flow gracefully over the ombre background in various shades, from the faintest of pastel pink to the glorious pink that likens to that of the setting sun. The addition of the yellow and orange tones present cause to consider that of the late afternoon sky, a time of slowing and gratitude for the beauty before you.
Min bid $300
A textural abstraction with color harmonies swirling through and impasto image plane. Green and blue mix in chiral patterns that are reminiscent of a marsh waterway where the
grass and tidal flows meet..
Min bid $300
It appears as though there is a storm in the night sky, represented by deep rich hues of midnight blue. The view of the storm is interrupted by the 3-D texture of the startling white clumps of lilies, erupting from the bright green grasses. The symbol of hope in the storm.
Min Bid 25,000
Min bid $8,000
Min bid $8,000
Min bid $2,100
Segment
Min bid $375
Abstract #10
Min Bid $300
Abstract #4
Min bid $300
Abstract #6
Min bid $1,200
Behold
Min bid $1,200
Carry On
Min bid $1,200
Devotion
Min bid $,1400
Min bid $2,800
Reservoir I
Min bid $2,300
Reservoir II
Min bid $1,200
Whisper
Min Bid $50
Cowford Chop House
Min Bid $50
Cowford Chop House
Min Bid $50
Cowford Chop House
What’s Included:
Min bid $1,050
Min bid $250
Min bid $250
Min bid $395
Min bid $395
Min bid 325
Min bid $325
Min bid $600
$
