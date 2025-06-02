The Notah Begay III Foundation Inc

2025 Notah Begay III New Mexico Grande Slam

290 Prairie Star Rd

Bernalillo, NM 87004, USA

Official Partner
$25,000

Two (2) golf foursomes, Three (3) hole signs and presence on sponsor board and all PR leading up to event, Eight (8) invitations to exclusive dinner night before event, Eight (8) VIP gift bags & lunch, Two (2) autographed, commemorative pieces, Two (2) full page ads in official event program, Ability to co-brand gifts and/or prizes to all tournament participants

Grande Partner
$10,000

One (1) golf foursome, Two (2) hole signs and presence on sponsor board and all PR leading up to event, Four (4) invitations to exclusive dinner night before event, Four (4) VIP gift bags and lunch, One (1) autographed, commemorative piece, One (1) full page ad in official event program, Ability to co-brand gifts and/or prizes to all tournament participants

Platinum Partner
$5,000

One (1) golf foursome, One (1) hole sign, Four (4) invitations to exclusive dinner night before event, Four (4) VIP gift bags and lunch, One half-page (1/2) ad in official event program

Champion Partner
$2,500

One (1) golf foursome, One (1) hole sign, Four (4) VIP gift bags and lunch

Hole Sponsorship
$500

One (1) hole sign, Ability to promote business to all tournament participants on day of event

