November 2025 Social Vendor Payment

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About this event
If you would like to purchase lunch, please do so here.
The menu includes:
Soups, Salad, and Baked Potato Bar
Dessert
Water, Tea and Coffee
If you requested two tables and we have confirmed your request, you will enter a quantity of two tables, BUT you will need a code from the Vendor Coordinator to get your $5 discount. Please request that code before proceeding. Email [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!