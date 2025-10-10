Hosted by

Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club

About this event

November 2025 Social Vendor Payment

305 Biddle Blvd

Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027, USA

General Admission
$25

If you would like to purchase lunch, please do so here.

The menu includes:

Soups, Salad, and Baked Potato Bar

Dessert

Water, Tea and Coffee

Vendor Table
$20

If you requested two tables and we have confirmed your request, you will enter a quantity of two tables, BUT you will need a code from the Vendor Coordinator to get your $5 discount. Please request that code before proceeding. Email [email protected].

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!