2025 NPD Strolling Dinner and Awards Registration: AFP-GDC

Admission for a group of eight to the NPD Strolling Dinner and Awards. Group will be provided a table with eight seats and signage featuring your organization's logo. Seating is optional during strolling dinner and after party, but provides a place for your guests to convene.



Group Ticket Package includes:



• Admission for eight individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony on November 13, 2025, at The Henry Ford



• Logo inclusion on the event website

(Logo MUST be submitted by October 22, 2025, to ensure inclusion in NPD event on November 13, 2025)



• Logo inclusion on all electronic materials during the NPD event on November 13th. (Logo MUST be submitted by October 22, 2025, to ensure inclusion in NPD event on November 13, 2025)