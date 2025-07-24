2025 NPD Strolling Dinner and Awards Registration: AFP-GDC

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About this event
Dearborn, MI 48124, USA
Admission for one to the NPD Strolling Dinner and Awards with open seating available.
This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Contributing Member Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.
**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact NPD Event Manager, Michelle Groth at [email protected].
**If you would like to become an NPD $500 Contributing Member Sponsor, please visit www.npddet.org.
This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Supporting Member Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.
**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact NPD Event Manager, Michelle Groth at [email protected].
**If you would like to become an NPD $1,000 Supporting Member Sponsor, please visit www.npddet.org.
Admission for a group of eight to the NPD Strolling Dinner and Awards. Group will be provided a table with eight seats and signage featuring your organization's logo. Seating is optional during strolling dinner and after party, but provides a place for your guests to convene.
Group Ticket Package includes:
• Admission for eight individuals to the NPD Strolling Dinner with reserved seating at the NPD Awards Ceremony on November 13, 2025, at The Henry Ford
• Logo inclusion on the event website
(Logo MUST be submitted by October 22, 2025, to ensure inclusion in NPD event on November 13, 2025)
• Logo inclusion on all electronic materials during the NPD event on November 13th. (Logo MUST be submitted by October 22, 2025, to ensure inclusion in NPD event on November 13, 2025)
This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Bronze Level Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.
**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact NPD Event Manager, Michelle Groth at [email protected].
**If you would like to become an NPD $2,500 Bronze Level Sponsor, please visit www.npddet.org.
This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Silver Level Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.
**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact NPD Event Manager, Michelle Groth at [email protected].
**If you would like to become an NPD $5,000 Silver Level Sponsor, please visit www.npddet.org.
This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Platinum Level Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.
**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact NPD Event Manager, Michelle Groth at [email protected].
**If you would like to become an NPD $10,000 Platinum Level Sponsor, please visit www.npddet.org.
This ticket option is used to register attendees of preexisting Presenting Level Sponsors only! Please only register using the code provided to you following the submission of your sponsor agreement form to comp the total value of your sponsorship.
**Do not submit payment of any amount for this ticketing option. If you have complications using the discount code for your sponsorship level, please contact NPD Event Manager, Michelle Groth at [email protected].
**If you would like to become an NPD $25,000 Presenting Level Sponsor, please visit www.npddet.org.
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