2025 NPSL Season Pass: $40 - click more details

2025 NPSL Season Pass
Season Pass: $40
Admission 2025 Home Games
- 5 Home Games for the price of 4!
- Admission to all 5 2024 Home Matches
2025 Home Match Schedule
May 17 vs. VA Beach | Monacan High School Stadium - 7 pm
May 31 vs. VA Dream | Monacan High School Stadium - 7 pm
June 14 vs. Alexandra RD | University of Richmond - 7 pm
June 21 vs. Riztozi |University of Richmond Stadium - 7 pm
June 28 vs. DMV Elite | University of Richmond Stadium - 7 pm
Stadium Addresses
University of Richmond Stadium
365 College Rd, Richmond, VA 23173
Monacan High School Stadium
11501 Smoketree Dr, Richmond, VA 23236
