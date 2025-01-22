2025 NRCS Registration

Join us for a direct marketing workshop where Roy Pfaltzgraff and Emily Kamala will walk you through creating new markets, diversifying your operation, and building farm resiliency. Participants will walk away with the next steps for moving forward this coming season and the Harvesting Success Workbook (total value of $300). To learn more about Harvesting Success and the Seeding Circles program, visit www.SeedingCircles.com.

Join us for a direct marketing workshop where Roy Pfaltzgraff and Emily Kamala will walk you through creating new markets, diversifying your operation, and building farm resiliency. Participants will walk away with the next steps for moving forward this coming season and the Harvesting Success Workbook (total value of $300). To learn more about Harvesting Success and the Seeding Circles program, visit www.SeedingCircles.com.

seeMoreDetailsMobile