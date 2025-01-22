2025 NRCS Registration

Includes access to the conference trade show, keynotes, breakout sessions, lunches, and snacks for both days of the conference, plus the Beer & Bull Social on Day 1.
Speaker Dinner
$30
Join the CCTA Board of Directors and conference presenters for a brisket dinner at The Dish Room the night before the conference! A great networking opportunity with fantastic food. Includes meal and one drink ticket per person.
Harvesting Success Workshop (Feb. 3)
$20
Join us for a direct marketing workshop where Roy Pfaltzgraff and Emily Kamala will walk you through creating new markets, diversifying your operation, and building farm resiliency. Participants will walk away with the next steps for moving forward this coming season and the Harvesting Success Workbook (total value of $300). To learn more about Harvesting Success and the Seeding Circles program, visit www.SeedingCircles.com.
