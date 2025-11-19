2025 Nutcracker Tea with the Sugar Plum Fairy

Hosted by
About this event
Lenexa, KS 66219, USA
Enjoy full access to the Nutcracker Tea and mini performance.
Open seating — first come, first served. Perfect for individuals and small families.
Includes 4 tickets + a reserved table for your group at a discounted rate.
Guarantee your seats and enjoy a private table for your group!
✨ A special table tent with your name
✨ Early entry (15 minutes early)
Includes 8 tickets + a reserved table in a premium location.
✨ A special table tent with your name
✨ Early entry (15 minutes early)
✨ Holiday cookie plate on the table
✨2025 Nutcracker Tea Gift for each guest
Complimentary ticket for Current only - Must accompany a paid adult ticket. No drop off. Enjoy full access to the Nutcracker Tea and mini performance.
Open seating — first come, first served.
Complimentary ticket for Current KAD Tippy Toes/Twinkle Stars students (ages 5 and under) only - Must accompany a paid adult ticket. No drop off. Enjoy full access to the Nutcracker Tea and mini performance.
Open seating — first come, first served.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!