2025 Nutcracker Tea with the Sugar Plum Fairy

8835 Lackman Rd

Lenexa, KS 66219, USA

General Admission
$25

Enjoy full access to the Nutcracker Tea and mini performance.
Open seating — first come, first served. Perfect for individuals and small families.

VIP Reserved Table for 4
$70

Includes 4 tickets + a reserved table for your group at a discounted rate.
Guarantee your seats and enjoy a private table for your group!

✨ A special table tent with your name
✨ Early entry (15 minutes early)

VIP Reserved Table for 8
$140

Includes 8 tickets + a reserved table in a premium location.

✨ A special table tent with your name
✨ Early entry (15 minutes early)
✨ Holiday cookie plate on the table
✨2025 Nutcracker Tea Gift for each guest

KAD Student Ticket
Free

Complimentary ticket for Current only - Must accompany a paid adult ticket. No drop off. Enjoy full access to the Nutcracker Tea and mini performance.
Open seating — first come, first served.

KAD Tippy Toes/Twinkle Stars Student Ticket
Free

Complimentary ticket for Current KAD Tippy Toes/Twinkle Stars students (ages 5 and under) only - Must accompany a paid adult ticket. No drop off. Enjoy full access to the Nutcracker Tea and mini performance.
Open seating — first come, first served.

Add a donation for Aim High Initiative

$

