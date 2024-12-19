Resolution to Lead 2025 NWA Fundraiser

Includes admission to the event, one drink ticket, hors d’oeuvres, and the opportunity to participate in our silent auction featuring local small businesses.
Each ticket is a donation that directly supports NWA’s programs and mission to empower future leaders.
Thank you for making a difference!
Includes admission to the event, one drink ticket, hors d’oeuvres, and the opportunity to participate in our silent auction featuring local small businesses.
Each ticket is a donation that directly supports NWA’s programs and mission to empower future leaders.
Thank you for making a difference!
Partners Admission
$125
Includes admission for two, two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, and the opportunity to participate in our silent auction featuring local small businesses
Each ticket is a donation that directly supports NWA’s programs and mission to empower future leaders.
Thank you for making a difference!
Includes admission for two, two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, and the opportunity to participate in our silent auction featuring local small businesses
Each ticket is a donation that directly supports NWA’s programs and mission to empower future leaders.
Thank you for making a difference!
Add a donation for Northwest Association For Global Affairs
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!