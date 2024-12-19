Northwest Association For Global Affairs

Hosted by

Northwest Association For Global Affairs

About this event

Resolution to Lead 2025 NWA Fundraiser

McMenamin's

1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97205, USA

General admission
$75
Includes admission to the event, one drink ticket, hors d’oeuvres, and the opportunity to participate in our silent auction featuring local small businesses. Each ticket is a donation that directly supports NWA’s programs and mission to empower future leaders. Thank you for making a difference!
Partners Admission
$125
Includes admission for two, two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, and the opportunity to participate in our silent auction featuring local small businesses Each ticket is a donation that directly supports NWA’s programs and mission to empower future leaders. Thank you for making a difference!
Add a donation for Northwest Association For Global Affairs

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!