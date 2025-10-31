NWA Kannada Sangha Inc.

Hosted by

NWA Kannada Sangha Inc.

About this event

2025 NWAKS Kannada Rajyotsava - Sponsorship

2305 S 8th St

Rogers, AR 72758, USA

Platinum Sponsors - Guest Pass
Free

Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event as part of Platinum Sponsorship.


*** Kids below 5 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***

Diamond Sponsors - Guest Pass
Free

Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event as part of Diamond Sponsorship.


*** Kids below 5 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***

Gold Sponsors - Guest Pass
Free

`Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event as part of Gold Sponsorship.


*** Kids below 5 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event.

Helping Hands - Guest Pass
Free

`Admits 1 adult per ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event as part of Gold Sponsorship.


*** Kids below 5 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event.

Videography - Guest Pass
Free

`Admits 1 adult per ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event as part of Gold Sponsorship.


*** Kids below 5 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!