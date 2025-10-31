2025 NWAKS Kannada Rajyotsava - Sponsorship

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About this event
Rogers, AR 72758, USA
Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event as part of Platinum Sponsorship.
*** Kids below 5 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***
Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event as part of Diamond Sponsorship.
*** Kids below 5 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***
`Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event as part of Gold Sponsorship.
*** Kids below 5 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event.
`Admits 1 adult per ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event as part of Gold Sponsorship.
*** Kids below 5 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event.
`Admits 1 adult per ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event as part of Gold Sponsorship.
*** Kids below 5 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for 2025 NWA Kannada Rajyotsava event.
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