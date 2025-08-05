Hosted by

New York Portuguese American Leadership Council, Inc.

About this event

2025 NYPALC Miss Luso Americana Pageant

145 Franklin St

Tarrytown, NY 10591, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Sponsorship Includes: Eight (8) complimentary seats at a front table at the event; One (1) named scholarship in your or your organizations name awarded to Miss Luso Americana 2025; Special acknowledgement during pageant; Inclusion in all marketing materials and social media campaigns

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Gold Sponsor Includes: Six (6) complimentary seats at a front table at the event; Special acknowledgement during the pageant; Inclusion in all marketing materials and social media campaigns

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Silver Sponsor Includes: Two (2) complimentary seats at a front table at the event; Special acknowledgement during the pageant; Inclusion in all marketing materials and social media campaigns

Bronze Sponsor
$200

Bronze Sponsor Includes: Special acknowledgement at the pageant; Inclusion in all marketing materials and social media campaign

General Admission Adult
$100
Admission Child 6-12 years old
$50
Admission Child 1-5 years old
Free
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