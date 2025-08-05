2025 NYPALC Miss Luso Americana Pageant

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About this event
Platinum Sponsorship Includes: Eight (8) complimentary seats at a front table at the event; One (1) named scholarship in your or your organizations name awarded to Miss Luso Americana 2025; Special acknowledgement during pageant; Inclusion in all marketing materials and social media campaigns
Gold Sponsor Includes: Six (6) complimentary seats at a front table at the event; Special acknowledgement during the pageant; Inclusion in all marketing materials and social media campaigns
Silver Sponsor Includes: Two (2) complimentary seats at a front table at the event; Special acknowledgement during the pageant; Inclusion in all marketing materials and social media campaigns
Bronze Sponsor Includes: Special acknowledgement at the pageant; Inclusion in all marketing materials and social media campaign
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