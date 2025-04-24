Blessed Trinity OCDS Community
2025 OCDS Carmelite Annual Silent Retreat
3600 SW 170th Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006, USA
Retreat reservation for one
$295
2 nights lodging and 6 meals for one person.
2 nights lodging and 6 meals for one person.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Retreat reservation for 2 (spouses only)
$560
2 nights lodging and 6 meals for 2 people (spouses only) to share one room.
2 nights lodging and 6 meals for 2 people (spouses only) to share one room.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout