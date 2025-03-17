2025 Ohio Teaching Retreat

Once you register, please print your confirmation and mail it with your check for full or partial payment to: Kathy Russ, 31 Dogwood Knl, Asheville, NC 28805. Full Payment: $385. Deposit only: $100 (2nd payment of $285 due by April 15). Make your check payable to "Termonn - Southeast Chapter" and write "2025 OH Teaching Retreat " in the memo line.

Once you register, please print your confirmation and mail it with your check for full or partial payment to: Kathy Russ, 31 Dogwood Knl, Asheville, NC 28805. Full Payment: $385. Deposit only: $100 (2nd payment of $285 due by April 15). Make your check payable to "Termonn - Southeast Chapter" and write "2025 OH Teaching Retreat " in the memo line.

More details...