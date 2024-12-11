2024 OKCYP Annual Meeting

Four Loud City aisle seats to the January 2nd game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Donated by Clear Path Leadership.
Portrait Experience and Luxury Hotel Stay
$350
Starting bid
Includes a 2-hour children's portrait experience and a 1-night luxury hotel stay at the Embassy Suites in Downtown Amarillo.
Donated by Davy Knapp Photography.
Portrait Experience and Luxury Hotel Stay
$350
Starting bid
Includes a 2-hour family portrait experience and a 1-night luxury hotel stay at the Embassy Suites in Downtown Amarillo.
Donated by Davy Knapp Photography.
OU Football Tickets
$100
Starting bid
Four tickets to the November 2nd game against Maine.
Donated by the University of Oklahoma.
$50 e-gift certificate
$25
Starting bid
Valid until December 31st, 2024. Can be used toward an online purchase of any poncho.
Donated by Bronca.
One-hour private knitting class
$75
Starting bid
Valid for one hour of private knitting instruction from Kendall Ross, founder of "I'd Knit That," a popular Instagram account with nearly 150,000 followers.
Donated by I'd Knit That.
Two River Oaks Golf Passes
$75
Starting bid
Valid for two 18-hole rounds of golf and cart rental.
Donated by Safeguard Insurance.
Ninja Creami
$150
Starting bid
The Ninja CREAMi transforms frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more at the touch of a button. Ninja’s Creamify technology enables the CREAMi to break down a uniformly frozen block into an incredibly smooth, creamy texture in minutes. From healthy to indulgent, the Ninja CREAMi can create frozen treats as unique as you are!
Donated by Crafty Communications.
Bourbon Basket
$85
Starting bid
Includes 750ml bottles of hard-to-find bourbons such as Buffalo Trace, Weller Special Reserve, and Legent along with custom-printed Old Fashioned glasses.
Donated by Raymond James Financial Services.
Chicken N Pickle Gift Certificate
$75
Starting bid
Includes 60 minutes of free court time, free paddle and ball rentals for up to four people, and two free appetizers. Must be reserved in advance.
Donated by Chicken N Pickle
Andy B's Gift Certificate
$65
Starting bid
Certificate includes two hours of bowling in the VIB suite for up to six, shoe rental for up to six people, one 1-topping pizza, and unlimited soft drinks. Must book by December 30th, 2024. Not valid after 5pm on Friday or Saturday.
Donated by Andy B's.
Tabletop Blackstone Grill
$75
Starting bid
Donated by Vesta Foundation Solutions
Campfire Gift Basket
$75
Starting bid
Includes solo stove, heat deflector, and box of mini oak firewood.
Donated by First United Bank.
Beetlejuice the Musical Tickets
$75
Starting bid
Includes two tickets to Beetlejuice on November 19th at 7:30pm.
Donated by the Civic Center Music Hall
