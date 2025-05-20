25th Biennial Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus Foundation Gala

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About this event
$
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
TRAILBLAZER TIER - $25,000
Honors A.C. Hamlin's role as Oklahoma's first African-American legislator and political pioneer
Benefits Include:
●Premier table placement for 8 guests
●Recognition as presenting sponsor in all marketing materials
● Full-page advertisement in event program
● Speaking opportunity during the event
● VIP reception access
● Commemorative gala keepsake
● Year-round recognition on OLBC materials
Help continue the enduring impact of A.C. Hamlin's work and the continued mission of the OLBC
Benefits Include:
●Premium table placement for 8 guests
●Logo recognition in all marketing materials
●Half-page advertisement in event program
●VIP reception access
●Commemorative gala keepsake
●Recognition during awards presentation
HARMONY TIER - $12,000
Entertainment/Talent Sponsorship
Celebrates the cultural richness and artistic expression that A.C. Hamlin championed
Benefits Include:
● Exclusive recognition as entertainment sponsor
● Premium table placement for 8 guests
● Logo recognition in all marketing materials
●Special recognition during entertainment segments
●VIP reception access
Help continue the "long march of progress toward a better Oklahoma" through educational scholarships.
Benefits Include:
●Premium table placement for 8 guests
●Logo recognition in event program and signage
●Quarter-page advertisement in event program
●VIP reception access
●Recognition during event
VIP Experience Sponsorship
Honors the distinguished citizens who continue A.C. Hamlin's tradition of leadership
Benefits Include:
●Exclusive VIP reception naming rights
●Reserved table for 6 guests
●Logo recognition in VIP areas and materials
●Special VIP reception signage
●Recognition during awards presentation
Atmosphere/Décor/Rentals Sponsorship
Reflects the high standards and dignity befitting A.C. Hamlin's legacy
Benefits Include:
● Recognition as an atmosphere sponsor
● Reserved table for 8 guests
● Logo recognition on décor elements
● Recognition in event program
● Special acknowledgment during event
Represents foundational support for educational opportunities at Langston University
Benefits Include:
●Preferred table placement for 6 guests
●Logo recognition in event program
●Recognition during event
Printing/Signage/Marketing Sponsorship
Represents A.C. Hamlin's role as a powerful voice for his constituents and the community
Benefits Include:
● Logo recognition on all printed materials
● Reserved seating for 2 guests
● Business card advertisement in event program
● Recognition as a marketing sponsor
● Digital marketing recognition
Celebrate an honoree or showcase your business by purchasing a full-page ad in our souvenir booklet. Size: 7.75″w x 10″h includes Digital marketing recognition
Celebrate an honoree or showcase your business by purchasing a full-page ad in our souvenir booklet. Size: 7.75″w x 4.75″h includes Digital marketing recognition.
Celebrate an honoree or showcase your business by purchasing a full-page ad in our souvenir booklet. Size: 3.75″w x 4.75″h includes Digital marketing recognition.
Help us enhance the guest experience and maximize the dollars raised for student impact. Includes a table (8 tickets), featured placement in the program, and verbal recognition.
Help us enhance the guest experience and maximize the dollars raised for student impact. Includes 4 tickets, logo display at the event, and verbal recognition .
Help us enhance the guest experience and maximize the dollars raised for student impact. Includes 3 tickets, social media recognition, name listed in gala program and website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!