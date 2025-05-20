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Oklahoma Black Caucus Foundation Inc

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25th Biennial Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus Foundation Gala

1700 NE 63rd St

Oklahoma City, OK 73111, USA

Ticket
$150

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

TrailBlazer Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

TRAILBLAZER TIER - $25,000‬
‭ Honors A.C. Hamlin's role as Oklahoma's first African-American legislator and political pioneer‬
‭ Benefits Include:‬
●Premier table placement for 8 guests‬
●Recognition as presenting sponsor in all marketing materials‬
‭● Full-page advertisement in event program‬
● Speaking opportunity during the event‬
● VIP reception access‬
● Commemorative gala keepsake‬
● Year-round recognition on OLBC materials‬

Legacy Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Help continue the enduring impact of A.C. Hamlin's work and the continued mission of the OLBC‬
‭ Benefits Include:‬
●Premium table placement for 8 guests‬
●Logo recognition in all marketing materials‬
●Half-page advertisement in event program‬
●VIP reception access‬
●Commemorative gala keepsake‬
●Recognition during awards presentation‬

Harmony Sponsor
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

HARMONY TIER - $12,000‬
‭ Entertainment/Talent Sponsorship‬
‭ Celebrates the cultural richness and artistic expression‬‭ that A.C. Hamlin championed‬
‭ Benefits Include:‬
● Exclusive recognition as entertainment sponsor‬
● Premium table placement for 8 guests‬
● Logo recognition in all marketing materials‬
●Special recognition during entertainment segments‬
●VIP reception access‬

Progress Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Help continue the "long march of progress toward a better Oklahoma" through educational scholarships.
‬‭ Benefits Include:‬
●Premium table placement for 8 guests‬
●Logo recognition in event program and signage‬
●Quarter-page advertisement in event program‬
●VIP reception access‬
●Recognition during event‬

Distinguished Guest Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

VIP Experience Sponsorship‬
‭ Honors the distinguished citizens who continue A.C.‬‭ Hamlin's tradition of leadership‬
‭ Benefits Include:‬
●Exclusive VIP reception naming rights‬
●Reserved table for 6 guests‬
●Logo recognition in VIP areas and materials‬
●Special VIP reception signage‬
●Recognition during awards presentation‬

Excellence in Presentation Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Atmosphere/Décor/Rentals Sponsorship‬
‭ Reflects the high standards and dignity befitting‬‭ A.C. Hamlin's legacy‬
‭ Benefits Include:‬
● Recognition as an atmosphere sponsor‬
● Reserved table for 8 guests‬
● Logo recognition on décor elements‬
● Recognition in event program‬
● Special acknowledgment during event‬

Foundation Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Represents foundational support for educational opportunities at Langston University‬
‭ Benefits Include:‬
●Preferred table placement for 6 guests‬
●Logo recognition in event program‬
●Recognition during event‬

Voice of the Community Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Printing/Signage/Marketing Sponsorship‬
‭ Represents A.C. Hamlin's role as a powerful voice‬‭ for his constituents and the community‬
‭ Benefits Include:‬
● Logo recognition on all printed materials‬
● Reserved seating for 2 guests‬
● Business card advertisement in event program‬
● Recognition as a marketing sponsor‬
● Digital marketing recognition‬

Full Page Ad Sponsor
$1,000

Celebrate an honoree or showcase your business by purchasing a full-page ad in our souvenir booklet. Size: 7.75″w x 10″h includes Digital marketing recognition‬

Half Page Ad Sponsor
$750

Celebrate an honoree or showcase your business by purchasing a full-page ad in our souvenir booklet. Size: 7.75″w x 4.75″h includes Digital marketing recognition.‬

Quarter Page Ad Sponsor
$500

Celebrate an honoree or showcase your business by purchasing a full-page ad in our souvenir booklet. Size: 3.75″w x 4.75″h includes Digital marketing recognition.‬

In-Kind Donation
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Help us enhance the guest experience and maximize the dollars raised for student impact. Includes a table (8 tickets), featured placement in the program, and verbal recognition.

In-Kind Donation
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Help us enhance the guest experience and maximize the dollars raised for student impact. Includes 4 tickets, logo display at the event, and verbal recognition .

In-kind Donation
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Help us enhance the guest experience and maximize the dollars raised for student impact. Includes 3 tickets, social media recognition, name listed in gala program and website.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!