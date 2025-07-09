Rotary Club Of Hilo Bay

Hosted by

Rotary Club Of Hilo Bay

About this event

25th Annual Hilo Bay Oktoberfest

424 Kilauea Ave

Hilo, HI 96720, USA

General admission
$80

Includes Beer, Pretzels & A Delicious German meal

VIP
$105

VIP Entry @ 5pm
Includes Early Entry, Access to Specialty Craft Local & Imported German Beers, Appetizers, Pretzels & A Delicious German meal

Munich Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Reserved Table for 8 at Event

-Pre-Party (5pm entry), Specialty Beers & Vorspeise (pupu)

-Acknowledgement in Materials

-Hearty Thank You

Bavarian Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

-Reserved table for 10 at Event

-Pre-Party (5pm Entry)with Specialty Beers, Wines, & Vorspeise (pupu)

-Acknowlegement in Materials

-Special Oktoberfest Swag

-Extra Hearty Thank You

Add a donation for Rotary Club Of Hilo Bay

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!