About this event

2025 Oktoberfest at Sacred Heart OB by KofC

2001 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. San Diego

CA 92107

Oktoberfest Dinner Only (Adult)
$45

Delicious Bavarian dinner menu featuring:
TWO authentic bratwurst, rosemary/garlic roasted potatoes, Bavarian sauerkraut/coleslaw and a delicious apple strudel dessert. Includes non-alcohol beverage.

Buy beer & wine in advance with drink tickets to save time!

Beer or Wine Ticket - Save time buying drinks in advance
$5

Fr. Billy brewed two outstanding festival beers. As a Belgian native, Fr. Damien would love the Old World meets New World Pale Ale!

Hot Pretzel
$3

Baked pretzel with mustard served hot for you. Enjoy one during the hour before dinner service at 6:30PM.

Child's Dinner (under 12)
$15

Indoor Table for 6
$270
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Outdoor Table for 6
$270
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

