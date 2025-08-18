2025 Oktoberfest at Sacred Heart OB by KofC

Hosted by
Delicious Bavarian dinner menu featuring:
TWO authentic bratwurst, rosemary/garlic roasted potatoes, Bavarian sauerkraut/coleslaw and a delicious apple strudel dessert. Includes non-alcohol beverage.
Buy beer & wine in advance with drink tickets to save time!
Fr. Billy brewed two outstanding festival beers. As a Belgian native, Fr. Damien would love the Old World meets New World Pale Ale!
Baked pretzel with mustard served hot for you. Enjoy one during the hour before dinner service at 6:30PM.
