Rotary Club Of Hilo Bay
2025 Oktoberfest Silent Auction

234 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA

Aloha Paws Wagging Good Time Bundle item
Aloha Paws Wagging Good Time Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Treat your fur baby to the very best snacks, toys, food, travel gear and more!


Retail Value $350

Punahele Jerky Best Sellers Pack item
Punahele Jerky Best Sellers Pack
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious selection of Punahele Jerky's Best Sellers!


Retail Value $103

Clay and Cane Earrings 1 item
Clay and Cane Earrings 1
$30

Starting bid

Stunning Clay and Cane Earrings

Retail Value $38

Clay and Cane Earrings 2 item
Clay and Cane Earrings 2
$30

Starting bid

Stunning Clay and Cane Earrings

Retail Value $38

Clay and Cane Earrings 3 item
Clay and Cane Earrings 3
$30

Starting bid

Stunning Clay and Cane Earrings

Retail Value $34

Clay and Cane Earrings 4 item
Clay and Cane Earrings 4
$30

Starting bid

Stunning Clay and Cane Earrings

Retail Value $34

Clay and Cane Earrings 5 item
Clay and Cane Earrings 5
$40

Starting bid

Stunning Clay and Cane Earrings

Retail Value $48

Clay and Cane Set item
Clay and Cane Set
$45

Starting bid

Stunning Clay and Cane Set

Retail Value $52

Goodwill Gift Card item
Goodwill Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

$100 Goodwill Retail Gift Card - Goodwill is a non-profit organization providing job training, employment placement, and other community-based programs to people with employment barriers, funded primarily by the sale of donated items in its thrift stores.


Retail Value - $100

YMCA Lifetime Membership and One Year Gym Membership item
YMCA Lifetime Membership and One Year Gym Membership item
YMCA Lifetime Membership and One Year Gym Membership
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a lifetime YMCA Membership and 1 year Gym Membership

Retail Value - $500

Kahelelani Shell Necklace item
Kahelelani Shell Necklace
$75

Starting bid

14Karat Gold Filled Kahelelani Shell Bar Necklace with Keshi Pearl Accents
Length = 17”
Retail = $168.00

Plumeria Pearl Earrings item
Plumeria Pearl Earrings
$50

Starting bid

14Karat Gold Filled Freshwater Pink Pearls (9-10mm)+Mother Of Pearl Plumeria with Double Rope Chain Accents
Retail $64.00

Body Glove Cruises item
Body Glove Cruises item
Body Glove Cruises
$300

Starting bid

Deluxe Snorkel and Dolphin Watch on The Kanoa II - Retail $378

Mediation Training item
Mediation Training
$100

Starting bid

Certificate good for a 4 day mediation training - Value $295

Bob's Jewelers Gift Cert item
Bob's Jewelers Gift Cert
$100

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to Bob's Jewelers

Snack Basket #1 item
Snack Basket #1
$50

Starting bid

Big Island Beef Jerky and Snacks

Retail Value $85

Snack Basket #2 item
Snack Basket #2
$50

Starting bid

Big Island Beef Jerky and Snacks

Retail Value $85

Big Island Climbing - Punch Pass item
Big Island Climbing - Punch Pass
$75

Starting bid

10 punch pass for Big Island Climbing

www.bigislandclimbing.com


Retail Value $135

Hilo Coffee Corner Gift Cert #1 item
Hilo Coffee Corner Gift Cert #1
$50

Starting bid

$50 Gift Cert to Hilo Coffee Corner

Hilo Coffee Corner Gift Cert #2 item
Hilo Coffee Corner Gift Cert #2
$50

Starting bid

$50 Gift Cert to Hilo Coffee Corner

'Imiloa Astronomy Center Single Family Day Pass item
'Imiloa Astronomy Center Single Family Day Pass
$35

Starting bid

'Imiloa Astronomy Center Single Family Day Pass - Retail Value $35

$50 Gift Card to Crib. item
$50 Gift Card to Crib.
$40

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Crib.

Redwood Planter item
Redwood Planter
$75

Starting bid

Redwood planter with mauve ceramic tile artwork - Retail Value $100

100% Ka'u Coffee Basket #1 item
100% Ka'u Coffee Basket #1
$75

Starting bid

2 bags of 100% Kau Coffee, 1 Big Island Vanilla Bean Sugar, and 1 Kau Coffee Syrup all wrapped in a nice gift basket

100% Ka'u Coffee Basket #2 item
100% Ka'u Coffee Basket #2
$75

Starting bid

2 bags of 100% Kau Coffee, 1 Big Island Vanilla Bean Sugar, and 1 Kau Coffee Syrup all wrapped in a nice gift basket

Terrarium Candle Holder item
Terrarium Candle Holder
$20

Starting bid

Nice sized terrarium candle holder perfect for large candle displays - Retail $40

4 Baumkuchen item
4 Baumkuchen
$70

Starting bid

4 German Style Tree Cakes

Lyman Museum Annual Membership item
Lyman Museum Annual Membership
$50

Starting bid

Dual/Family & Guests – Includes Dual/Family benefits plus two guests per Museum visit - $75 Value

Koa Photo Frame item
Koa Photo Frame
$100

Starting bid

Handcrafted by Artisan Richard Cunningham $175 Value

Koa Tray item
Koa Tray
$150

Starting bid

Handcrafted by Artisan Richard Cunningham $200 Value

Koa "Time" Box item
Koa "Time" Box item
Koa "Time" Box
$150

Starting bid

Handcrafted by Artisan Richard Cunningham $200 Value

The Most Irresistible Shop in Hilo - #1 item
The Most Irresistible Shop in Hilo - #1
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

The Most Irresistible Shop in Hilo - #2 item
The Most Irresistible Shop in Hilo - #2
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

Hilo Burger Joint item
Hilo Burger Joint
$25

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

Big Island Delights - #1 item
Big Island Delights - #1
$50

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

Big Island Delights - #2 item
Big Island Delights - #2
$50

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

Sue Lin Kennels Gift Basket item
Sue Lin Kennels Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

$100 Value

Two Tickets to A Taste of Hilo item
Two Tickets to A Taste of Hilo
$80

Starting bid

Two tickets to the 27th Annual A Taste of Hilo Event. Taking place at Sangha Hall October 19th 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Retail Value $150 - DONATED BY ART TANIGUCHI

Orchid Arrangement 1 item
Orchid Arrangement 1
$75

Starting bid

3 beautiful potted orchids grown locally at Winning Orchids - Retail Value $75

Orchid Arrangement 2 item
Orchid Arrangement 2
$75

Starting bid

3 beautiful potted orchids grown locally at Winning Orchids - Retail Value $75

$250 Gift Card to Creative Arts Hawaii item
$250 Gift Card to Creative Arts Hawaii
$125

Starting bid

$250 Gift Card to Creative Arts Hawaii

808 Greens N Things LLC #1 item
808 Greens N Things LLC #1 item
808 Greens N Things LLC #1
$80

Starting bid

4 weeks of fresh produce

Raft and Snorkel Adventure for 2 item
Raft and Snorkel Adventure for 2
$325

Starting bid

Hilo Rice Noodle #1 item
Hilo Rice Noodle #1
$25

Starting bid

$25 Certificate to Hilo Rice Noodle

Hilo Rice Noodle #2 item
Hilo Rice Noodle #2
$25

Starting bid

$25 Certificate to Hilo Rice Noodle

Restful Gift Tray item
Restful Gift Tray
$40

Starting bid

Gift the gift of ultimate at home relaxation necessities

Art Print item
Art Print
$10

Starting bid

Giclee Art Work item
Giclee Art Work
$350

Starting bid

Kealakekua Bay with Captain Cook Monument in the distance


$350

Moon and Turtle Gift Cert - #1 item
Moon and Turtle Gift Cert - #1
$75

Starting bid

$75 Value

Moon and Turtle Gift Cert - #2 item
Moon and Turtle Gift Cert - #2
$75

Starting bid

$75 Value

