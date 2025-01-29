2025 Old Mission School Blue & Gold Auction Dinner

Sponsor an entire table of your favorite OMS teachers with tickets to the OMS Blue & Gold auction dinner! This includes 2 Admission tickets for you and a guest, 4 Raffle tickets, Name recognition at Table, Mentioned at Event. Each ticket includes dinner, dessert, and complimentary beer & wine.

Sponsor an entire table of your favorite OMS teachers with tickets to the OMS Blue & Gold auction dinner! This includes 2 Admission tickets for you and a guest, 4 Raffle tickets, Name recognition at Table, Mentioned at Event. Each ticket includes dinner, dessert, and complimentary beer & wine.

More details...