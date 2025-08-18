Hosted by

Oldsmar Cares

About this event

2025 Oldsmar Rod Run Sponsorship

107 Shore Dr W

Oldsmar, FL 34677, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000

The Platinum Sponsorship includes:

• Name/logo on promotional materials
• Name/logo on the event website
• Sponsorship announcements on social media
• One 10’ x 10’ vendor booth space*
• One (1) complimentary Car Show registration
• One (1) Sponsors’ Choice Awards
• Sponsor Recognition Award

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

The Gold Sponsorship includes:

• Name/logo on promotional materials
• Name/logo on the event website
• Sponsorship announcements on social media
• One 10’ x 10’ vendor booth space*
• One (1) complimentary Car Show registration

Silver Sponsorship
$500

The Silver Sponsorship includes:

• Name/logo on promotional materials
• Name/logo on the event website
• Sponsorship announcements on social media
• One 10’ x 10’ vendor booth space*

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

The Bronze Sponsorship includes:

• Name/logo on promotional materials
• Name/logo on the event website
• Sponsorship announcements on social media

Add a donation for Oldsmar Cares

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!