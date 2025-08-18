2025 Oldsmar Rod Run Sponsorship

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About this event
The Platinum Sponsorship includes:
• Name/logo on promotional materials
• Name/logo on the event website
• Sponsorship announcements on social media
• One 10’ x 10’ vendor booth space*
• One (1) complimentary Car Show registration
• One (1) Sponsors’ Choice Awards
• Sponsor Recognition Award
The Gold Sponsorship includes:
• Name/logo on promotional materials
• Name/logo on the event website
• Sponsorship announcements on social media
• One 10’ x 10’ vendor booth space*
• One (1) complimentary Car Show registration
The Silver Sponsorship includes:
• Name/logo on promotional materials
• Name/logo on the event website
• Sponsorship announcements on social media
• One 10’ x 10’ vendor booth space*
The Bronze Sponsorship includes:
• Name/logo on promotional materials
• Name/logo on the event website
• Sponsorship announcements on social media
$
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