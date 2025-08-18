2025 Oldsmar Rod Run Volunteer Sign-up

8 to 9 AM - Help with event set-up including tents, tables, trophies, signage & banners, trash cans, and bins for canned food donations.
8 to 10 AM - Direct car show participants, vendors, and food trucks to their designated locations.
8 to 10 AM - Take money and provide instructions for car show registrants.
9 to 11 AM - Direct cars to parking spaces.
8 to 10 AM - Check in and direct vendors to their set up location.
9 to 11 AM - Log car/owner info and assign Registration number for Registration Card to be placed on dash. Distribute goody bags with Rod Run Road Map, take in canned food donations.
9 AM to 1 PM - Sell tickets at booth & throughout event, keep count of cash on hand to announce prize pot during the event
9 AM to 1 PM - Sell tickets AND verify winner & distribute prizes, multiple drawings will be held during event instead of all at once at the end to manage better
2 to 3 PM - Break down tables/tents, take down signage & banners, pick up trash cans
