2025 Oldsmar Rod Run Volunteer Sign-up

107 Shore Dr W

Oldsmar, FL 34677, USA

Set-up Crew - 8 to 9 AM
8 to 9 AM - Help with event set-up including tents, tables, trophies, signage & banners, trash cans, and bins for canned food donations.

Traffic Attendees - 8 to 10 AM
8 to 10 AM - Direct car show participants, vendors, and food trucks to their designated locations.

Gate Cashier - 8 to 10 AM
8 to 10 AM - Take money and provide instructions for car show registrants.

Car Show Parking Attendants - 9 to 11 AM
9 to 11 AM - Direct cars to parking spaces.

Vendor Check-in - 8 to 10 AM
8 to 10 AM - Check in and direct vendors to their set up location.

Registration - 9 to 11 AM
9 to 11 AM - Log car/owner info and assign Registration number for Registration Card to be placed on dash. Distribute goody bags with Rod Run Road Map, take in canned food donations.

50/50 Raffle Ticket Sales - 9 AM to 1 PM
9 AM to 1 PM - Sell tickets at booth & throughout event, keep count of cash on hand to announce prize pot during the event

Prize Raffle Ticket Sales - 9 AM to 1 PM
9 AM to 1 PM - Sell tickets AND verify winner & distribute prizes, multiple drawings will be held during event instead of all at once at the end to manage better

Clean-Up Crew - 2 to 3 PM
2 to 3 PM - Break down tables/tents, take down signage & banners, pick up trash cans

