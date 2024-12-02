OUR LADY OF GRACE
2025 OLG Crab Feed
3433 Somerset Ave
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Crab Feed Entry (Crab Plate)
$85
Please purchase 1 Meal Plate for Each Person Attending the Crab Feed OR Purchase a TABLE of 10 for $800 OR TABLE of 12 for $950 Pasta -Salad -Bread
Crab Feed Entry (Chicken Plate)
$85
Please purchase 1 Meal Plate for Each Person Attending the Crab Feed OR Purchase a TABLE of 10 for $800 OR TABLE of 12 for $950 Pasta -Salad -Bread
Table of 10
$800
Table of 10 $800.00 Purchase a Table of 10 for you and 9 of your closest friends for an evening you won't forget! Crab OR CHICKEN per person (make notes below at bottom of form) -Pasta -Salad -Bread
Table of 12
$950
Table of 12 $950.00 Purchase a Table of 12 for you and 11 of your closest friends for an evening you won't forget! Crab OR CHICKEN per person (make notes below at bottom of form) -Pasta -Salad -Bread
No Host Bar Tickets
$5
No Host Bar Will be Available; Beer & Wine $5.00 per Pour
50/50 Raffle Tickets
$1
50/50 Raffle Tickets - the more you purchase, the better chances you have of going home with the winnings!
Wine Bottle Corking Fee
$20
If you would like to being your own wine, there is a $20 corking fee.
Kid Care - TK and Older (5 and up)
$40
$40 per child. Kid Care will be provided by Carmen Tortolani & at least one other supervising adult. We are planning to limit capacity to 25 children. Thank You!
