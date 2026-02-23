Wichita Children's Theatre Inc

Hosted by

Wichita Children's Theatre Inc

About this event

2026 Once Upon a Time Series: Chicken Little

201 S Lulu St

Wichita, KS 67211, USA

General admission (Show Only)
$9

Show ticket required for ages 2 & up

12:00 Show & Pizza
$11

Pizza Lunch is only available for the noon show. Pizza starts being served at 11:30.

DO NOT ADD PIZZA TO A 10AM SHOW.

School Group Show Only Ticket
$6

Available for School groups only. Must provide school contact information.

12:00 Show & Pizza School Group Ticket
$8

Available for School groups only. Must provide school contact information.

Pizza Lunch is only available for the noon show. Pizza starts being served at 11:30.

DO NOT ADD PIZZA TO A 10AM SHOW.

Add a donation for Wichita Children's Theatre Inc

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