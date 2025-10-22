2025 Online Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
$20 Gift Card for Mick's American Pub and 2 admission tickets to AACA Museum. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card donated by ACE True Value Hardware Store in Linglestown. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
Two $25.00 Gift Cards donated by Underdog Bar and Grill Route 22 location. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
Family pass donated by the Civil War Museum. $60 VALUE
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card donated by Wegman's. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
Pass for 2 people for wine tasting donated by Nissley Winery and Two $25.00 Gift Cards to The Dog House Restaurant donated by The Dog House. $77.50 VALUE
Starting bid
2 Admission tickets to the Crayola Experience - tickets good 2/1/2026 through 7/31/2026. $58 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Certificate donated by Matangos Candies. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
Lumbar pillow, visor, t-shirt, tote bag, gel pack, pen and cream donated by Skocik Chiropractic. $75 VALUE
Starting bid
One hour massage donated by Leah Consagra. $90 VALUE
Starting bid
Body cream, various fragrances of mists and 8 oz candle donated by Bath and Body Works. $57 VALUE
Starting bid
Humidor, 2 cigars, travel humidor, lighters, cigar cutter, pewter ashtray, and sphere ice mold donated by Steve Ketterer. $120 VALUE
Starting bid
Voucher for 2 tickets to Masterworks Concert donated by the Harrisburg Symphony - voucher expires 5/10/2026. $200 VALUE
Starting bid
4 vouchers to Turkey Hill Experience donated by Turkey Hill - vouchers expires 5/31/2026. $60 VALUE
Starting bid
Wooden fox donated by Wooden Creations by Ramey. $30 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card donated by Costco. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
4-green fees with cart donated by Manada Golf Course. $180 VALUE
Starting bid
Humidor, assorted cigars and American Honey whiskey donated by Carmen and Bobby Bush - MUST BE 21 TO BID. $100 VALUE
Starting bid
4 Voyage passes donated by Harrisburg Riverboat Society. $60 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card for Red Robin donated by Middletown Hunters and Anglers. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
Two $25.00 Gift Cards donated by Right's Pizza. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Card donated by Peachtree and $25.00 Gift Card donated by Ted's. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Card to Olive Garden/Longhorn Steakhouse donated by Middletown Hunters and Anglers. $25 VALUE
Starting bid
$20.00 gift card donated by Alvaro's Bread and Pastry Shoppe and $10.00 Gift Card donated by Royer Flowers. $30 VALUE
Starting bid
$25.00 IHOP Gift Card donated by Middletown Hunters and Anglers and $20.00 Local Loves Gift Card donated by Joe Ketterer. $45 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Certificate donated by Matangos Candies. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Card to Cracker Barrel and $25.00 Gift Card to Burger King donated by Middletown Hunters and Anglers. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Card donated by Glass Lounge and 4 reserved seat vouchers donated by Harrisburg Senators Baseball. $77 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 On the Border Gift Card (Chili's and Maggiano's) donated by Middletown Hunters and Anglers. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
One hour massage donated by Leah Consagra. $90 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card donated by Rookies Burger Bar. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
Certificate for $250.00 off a set of tires donated by Tire Mart - certificate expires 11/9/2026. $250 VALUE
Starting bid
2 Large cheese pizzas donated by Two Brothers Pizza Jonestown Road location. $28 VALUE
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Card donated by Bellia's Pizza. $25 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card donated by Wegman's. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Card and various grilling/BBQ sauces donated by Karns. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
2 Adventure Thrill passes donated by Lake Tobias Wildlife Park and a $25 Gift Card for Bellia's Pizza. $63 VALUE
Starting bid
2 Admission tickets to 2026 Sight and Sound production "Joshua" - expires 11/1/26. $178 VALUE
Starting bid
Cooler, various sauces and BBQ items donated by Mission BBQ. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card, brewery tour and various products donated by Troeg's Brewery. $125 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card for Red Robin donated by Middletown Hunters and Anglers. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
Bucket of car care products donated by Auto Zone and $25 Gift Card for Arby's donated by Middletown Hunters & Anglers. $55 VALUE
Starting bid
Light up Angel gourd donated by Meadowbrook Gourd. $74 VALUE
Starting bid
Two $25.00 Gift Cards donated by Underdog Bar and Grill Route 22 location. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
Spa and Pampering Basket including candles, journal, bath bomb, socks, eye mask, cookies and body massager donated by Steve Ketterer. $75 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 On the Border Gift Card (Chili's and Maggiano's) donated by Middletown Hunters and Anglers. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card donated by Weis Markets. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Card donated by Brownstone Restaurant and $25.00 Gift Card for Arby's donated by Middletown Hunters and Anglers. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Card donated by Bellia's Pizza and $25.00 Gift Card donated by Savory Café. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
40-60 Portrait Session donated by Conte Photography - expires 11/2026. $100 VALUE
Starting bid
Two $25.00 Gift Card donated by Mr. and Mrs. Deli. $50 VALUE
Starting bid
$25.00 Applebee's Gift Card and $25.00 Wendy's Gift Card donated by Middletown Hunters and Anglers. $50 VALUE
