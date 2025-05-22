Greater Midland Community Centers Inc

Hosted by

Greater Midland Community Centers Inc

2025 Open Bonspiel Point of Sale Purchases

2009 Jefferson Ave

Midland, MI 48640, USA

Food/Beverage Full Weekend Pass item
Food/Beverage Full Weekend Pass
$100

All-Access wristband for the weekend


Includes beer, wine, soda, coffee/tea

Table Snacks

Light breakfast food options Saturday & Sunday

Lunch Saturday and Sunday

Pizza Dinner Friday Night

Catered Dinner Saturday Night

Saturday Dinner Guest item
Saturday Dinner Guest
$40

Dinner-only ticket (includes dinner and drinks during the Saturday evening catered dinner.)

Day Drink Pass item
Day Drink Pass
$20

Pass is good for a single day. It is for all drink options: beer, wine, soda, coffee/tea etc. and table snacks

ONE DAY Drink, Snacks and Lunch item
ONE DAY Drink, Snacks and Lunch
$30

Single Day Wristband GOOD FOR ONE DAY ONLY


Includes beer, wine, soda, coffee/tea

Table Snacks

Light breakfast food options

Lunch


Single Raffle Ticket item
Single Raffle Ticket
$1

1 ticket

15 Raffle Tickets item
15 Raffle Tickets
$10

Fifteen tickets

40 Raffle Tickets item
40 Raffle Tickets
$20

40 tickets

