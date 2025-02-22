2025 Operation Ripple Effect Swimming Challenge Registration

Choose this option of you are not a strong swimmer, need to use a flotation device, just wants to participate for fun and to support our cause. You will have 45 minutes to swim as many laps as you can. (You do not need to swim the whole time, rest breaks are allowed)

Choose this option of you are not a strong swimmer, need to use a flotation device, just wants to participate for fun and to support our cause. You will have 45 minutes to swim as many laps as you can. (You do not need to swim the whole time, rest breaks are allowed)

More details...