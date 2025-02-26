2025 Orchid Ball and Crescent Moon Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Retail : $900
The limited edition print titled "The Reading Throne" is an artwork by the artist Bryane Broadie.
The provided information indicates:
Bryane Broadie is also known for other works with similar themes, such as "The Reading King". His art often focuses on themes of self-education, growth, and Black identity, as seen in his online gallery "Melanated Expressions Art".
Starting bid
Retail $400
Four tickets to a Xavier Basketball Big East Conference game at the Cintas Center. Section 207
Starting bid
Retail $260
Maximize your time on the course with the feature-rich Callaway Golf ORG 14 Cart Bag in Black. This bag is engineered with a 14-way top with full-length dividers and T-shirt grip zip pulls, providing exceptional organization and club protection. The benefit of this premium bag is ultimate course efficiency—it keeps your gear orderly, protected, and easily accessible, allowing you to focus completely on your swing and the next shot.
Starting bid
Retail $399
Become the neighborhood grill master with the impressive Smokin' Champ Charcoal Grill Offset Smoker. This versatile unit allows you to perfectly grill, smoke, and slow-cook all your favorite meats with dedicated chambers and precise temperature controls. The true benefit of this smoker is the ability to create restaurant-quality barbecue in your own backyard—it’s an investment in countless flavorful meals and memorable outdoor gatherings with friends and family.
Starting bid
Another Journey Mixed-Metal Cuff Bracelet
Retail Value: $200
Crafted by hand in Cincinnati by award-winning artist Dawn Grady, this bold cuff celebrates the beauty of life’s twists and turns. The warm glow of hand-forged copper meets the luminous shine of tarnish-resistant Argentium silver, creating a striking contrast that looks equally powerful with jeans and a tee or with your favorite evening dress. The signature silver spiral is more than a design element; it symbolizes the ever-evolving journey of life's growth, resilience, and possibilities.
Owning this cuff means wearing a piece of authentic, handcrafted artisan jewelry. It comes with a protective jewelry pouch.
Starting bid
Retail Value : $325
Imagine your next tailgate, fishing trip, or backyard barbecue being totally effortless. The Yeti Tundra 45 in classic Camp Green isn't just a cooler; it's a fortress for your provisions. This legendary piece of gear boasts PermaFrost™ Insulation and a Rotomolded Construction, meaning your ice will last for days, not hours. Bid on this Tundra 45 and invest in the benefit of worry-free enjoyment—knowing your drinks are perfectly chilled and your food is secure, making you the undisputed MVP of any outdoor gathering.
Starting bid
Retail $200
Eagle Rare 10 Year
The 1792 Bottled-in-Bond is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Starting bid
Retail $110.99
Upgrade your organization and transport your tools with the legendary ruggedness of the Carhartt 16 in. Molded Base Heavyweight Tool Bag. Constructed with a durable canvas and a waterproof, wear-resistant base, this bag is designed to endure the toughest job sites and conditions. The lasting benefit of this Carhartt bag is superior protection and organization for your gear, ensuring your most important tools are secure, dry, and always ready for the next task.
Starting bid
Retail Value : $325
Bring a brilliant splash of color and uncompromising performance to your adventures with the stunning Yeti Tundra 45 in Cosmic Lilac. This isn't just equipment; it's a statement piece that defies expectations with its T-Rex™ Lid Latches and ColdLock™ Gasket, offering a commercial-grade level of ice retention. The benefit? You get head-turning style combined with rugged durability, ensuring your beverages are cold and your gatherings are memorable, all while showing off your unique flair.
Starting bid
Retail Value $325
Chase the sun and hold onto the chill with the vibrant Yeti Tundra 45 in Alpine Yellow. This high-performance cooler is built with the Tundra's signature rock-solid construction and deep insulation, ready to handle the toughest conditions. Bidding on this Alpine Yellow powerhouse means securing the benefit of endless cold capacity, perfect for that big weekend camping trip or a spirited game day, making sure the refreshment never stops.
Starting bid
Retail Value $250
Meet your new go-to companion: the sleek and easily transportable Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler in Wild Vine Red. This cooler is 10% lighter and holds 20% more than its predecessor, making it the ideal size for a day trip to the beach or a quick picnic. The immense benefit of the Roadie 24 is its Grab-and-Go portability and vertical design, which means you can effortlessly keep tall wine bottles or two-liter sodas chilled upright and within easy reach, wherever the road takes you.
Starting bid
Retail Value $250
Stand out from the crowd and ensure your ice stays put with the bold Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler in striking Rescue Red. It’s engineered for maximum convenience, featuring a quick latch system and a slim profile that fits perfectly behind the car seat. By bidding on this vibrant cooler, you are guaranteeing the benefit of superior, hassle-free cold storage—it’s the perfect, rugged personal cooler that says you’re serious about good times and even more serious about ice retention.
Starting bid
Retail $250
Dive into your weekend plans with the cool and refreshing Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler in Blue Wave. Lighter, taller, and better than ever, this cooler is built with the legendary durability Yeti is known for, ensuring it can withstand any adventure you throw at it. The benefit you gain from securing this cooler is uncompromised freedom—a tough, insulated chest that keeps your essentials frosty for a day on the boat or a hike in the mountains without weighing you down.
Starting bid
Own the apex of cooler technology and a bold look with the Yeti Tundra 45 in Alpine Rescue Red. This Tundra model provides exceptional thermal performance, acting as a personal vault for your food and drinks thanks to its nearly indestructible build. The ultimate benefit is peace of mind: whether you’re off-roading, fishing, or hosting, this large-capacity, high-insulation cooler means less worry about melting ice and more time enjoying the moments that matter.
Starting bid
Retail $350
Unleash your rugged side with the powerful Yeti Tundra 45 in exclusive Wetland Camo. This unique pattern blends seamlessly with any natural landscape, all while delivering the industry-leading ice retention and nearly indestructible construction Yeti is famous for. Bid now to enjoy the benefit of a professional-grade cooler that is perfect for hunting, fishing, or simply making a subtle, stylish statement about your commitment to quality and the great outdoors.
Starting bid
Retail $270
Starting bid
Retail $200
The ultimate personal cooler for the discreet adventurer is the Yeti Roadie 15 in Wetland Camo. Designed to be incredibly lightweight yet tough, the Roadie 15 is the ideal companion for solo journeys, quick trips, or keeping just enough cold for yourself and a close friend. Secure this cooler and gain the benefit of a compact, powerful cooling machine that is easy to carry, fits almost anywhere, and keeps everything inside perfectly chilled.
Starting bid
Retail $45
Elevate your daily hydration or caffeine ritual with the robust Yeti Rambler 30 oz Tumbler in Wetland Camo. This essential piece of everyday gear is engineered with double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your hot drinks steaming and your cold drinks frosty for hours on end. The benefit of the Rambler 30 oz is simple but profound: superior temperature retention and a rugged, no-sweat design, ensuring your drink is always just right, no matter how long your day is.
Starting bid
Retail $40
Stay quenched and on the move with the indispensable Yeti Rambler 26 oz Water Bottle with Chug Cap. Built with 18/8 stainless steel, this bottle is puncture- and rust-resistant, making it perfect for the gym, the office, or the trail. Bid on this bottle for the benefit of effortless, large-capacity hydration—the handy Chug Cap offers a quick, controlled flow, allowing you to drink more and worry less about spills.
Starting bid
Retail $150
Organize your world and carry your gear with unmatched durability using the incredibly versatile Yeti Camino 20 Carryall. This tote is constructed with a thick, waterproof shell and sturdy deployable dividers, making it a rugged solution for everything from groceries and tailgate essentials to tools and fishing gear. The benefit of the Camino 20 is its flexibility and protection—it keeps water out and your gear orderly, transforming the way you transport your most important items.
Starting bid
Retail $130
Indulge in the perfect brew anywhere the day takes you with the impressive Yeti Rambler 64 oz French Press in Blue. This is the ultimate tool for coffee aficionados, combining Yeti’s vacuum insulation with a rugged design to keep a half-gallon of coffee hot for hours. Secure this item and enjoy the benefit of premium, piping-hot coffee at the campsite, the office, or even your own backyard, elevating your everyday ritual to an adventure.
Starting bid
Retail $90
Conquer the trail and stay perfectly hydrated with the functional CamelBak Cloud Walker 18 Hydration Backpack in Green. Designed with an 18-liter storage capacity and a 2.5-liter hydration reservoir, this lightweight pack provides comfort and stability for all-day excursions. The core benefit of the Cloud Walker 18 is seamless, hands-free hydration, allowing you to focus on your performance and adventure without breaking your stride.
Starting bid
Retail $55
Give your golf game the competitive edge it deserves with a dozen Titleist Pro V1 golf balls—the undisputed choice of champions on tours worldwide. Known for their exceptional distance, consistent flight, and unparalleled short game control, these balls are the gold standard. Bid on this essential item to gain the benefit of maximum performance and a distinct advantage on the course, shaving strokes off your score with every swing.
Starting bid
Retail $50
Starting bid
Retail $129.99
Turn up the volume and elevate the atmosphere with the powerful JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker in Blue. Featuring a two-way speaker system for loud, crystal-clear audio, this rugged speaker is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, meaning a little rain or poolside splash is no problem. Secure the Flip 6 and get the benefit of a dynamic, robust sound experience and a massive 12 hours of playtime, ensuring your music never quits before the party does.
Starting bid
Retail $250
Experience sound that can truly cut through the wind and water with the nearly indestructible TURTLEBOX Ultra-Portable Speaker in Ivory. This speaker is built for the great outdoors, delivering an exceptionally loud, crisp sound while boasting an IP67 rating and a battery that lasts over 20 hours. The massive benefit of the TURTLEBOX is its unparalleled toughness and loudness—it's the only speaker you need for a tailgate, boat trip, or beach day where superior, worry-free audio is a must.
Starting bid
Retail $69.95
Be ready for anything life throws at you with the essential LEATHERMAN Bolster Multitool, complete with a protective sheath. This meticulously crafted tool combines a robust knife, pliers, screwdrivers, and more into a compact, durable package, perfect for everyday carry. By bidding on this item, you are gaining the benefit of immediate readiness—the confidence of knowing you have the right tool on hand for quick fixes, big projects, and unexpected challenges.
Starting bid
Retail $169
Unlock a world of productivity, learning, and entertainment with the sleek and speedy Lenovo Chromebook IdeaPad 3 in Blue. This lightweight laptop runs on the simple, secure Chrome OS, providing fast boot times and built-in virus protection, making it perfect for students, professionals, and home use. Bid on this essential tech item for the benefit of seamless, reliable, and secure access to the digital world, all packaged in a stylish, highly portable design.
Starting bid
Retail $114
Fill any room with vibrant, lifelike sound from the ultra-portable Bose Sound Link Color Bluetooth Speaker. Known for its signature Bose audio quality, this speaker delivers deep bass and clear, full-range sound in a compact, durable design that can handle life on the go. The advantage of owning the SoundLink Color is access to world-class audio technology, providing a high-fidelity soundtrack to your life, whether you’re relaxing or entertaining.
Starting bid
Retail $150
