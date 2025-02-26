2025 Orchid Ball and Crescent Moon Gala Silent Auction

Retail : $900

The limited edition print titled "The Reading Throne" is an artwork by the artist Bryane Broadie.

The provided information indicates:

Title: "The Reading Throne"

Edition: Limited Edition Print 1 of 150

Dimensions: 25x34 inches

Bryane Broadie is also known for other works with similar themes, such as "The Reading King". His art often focuses on themes of self-education, growth, and Black identity, as seen in his online gallery "Melanated Expressions Art".