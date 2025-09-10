Richland School District Two Education Foundation

Hosted by

Richland School District Two Education Foundation

About this event

2025 Order of the Flame

763 Fashion Dr

Columbia, SC 29223, USA

Torch Bearer
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Event Sponsor: advertising with event, signage inside
and outside event, logo on front of program and table, eight tickets

Beacon of Light
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Program Sponsor: Advertising with event, logo on
program and table, eight tickets

Blaze
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table Sponsor: table for eight, listing in program

Legacy Sponsor
$1,000

Table Sponsor: Sponsor a table for one of our honorees, listing in the program.


The Legacy Sponsor level provides a meaningful way to honor and support this year’s Order of the Flame recipients. This sponsorship is intended for past honorees or for anyone who wishes to sponsor a recipient’s table so that they may celebrate surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues. Please note: this sponsorship does not include tickets to the event and is strictly designated to support one of our new honorees. This sponsorship will include a listing in the program and the sponsor's name/logo on front of program and table

Flame
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Listing in program, six tickets

Spark
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Listing in program, four tickets

Igniter
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Listing in program, two tickets

General Admission
$80
Add a donation for Richland School District Two Education Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!