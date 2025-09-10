2025 Order of the Flame

Table Sponsor: Sponsor a table for one of our honorees, listing in the program.





The Legacy Sponsor level provides a meaningful way to honor and support this year’s Order of the Flame recipients. This sponsorship is intended for past honorees or for anyone who wishes to sponsor a recipient’s table so that they may celebrate surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues. Please note: this sponsorship does not include tickets to the event and is strictly designated to support one of our new honorees. This sponsorship will include a listing in the program and the sponsor's name/logo on front of program and table