2025 ORSA Notre Dame Jersey Silent Auction

Actual Notre Dame Game Jersey #75 w/ Pants # 75, is the most common jersey number for Notre Dame All-Americans. That number has been worn by seven different notable players: • Aaron Taylor, offensive tackle, 1992 & 93 Consensus All-American, 1st round draftee of Packers, two Super Bowls with Packers, Pro Bowl, Lombardi Award winner, member of College Football Hall of Fame, analyst for College Game Day studio show • Tim Grunhard, center on 1988 national championship team, played 169 games for KC Chiefs, Pro Bowl, member of KC Chiefs Hall of Fame • Larry Williams, offensive tackle, two time second team All-American, drafted and played for Cleveland Browns • Greg Marx, defensive end, Consensus All-American 1972, played for Atlanta Falcons • Myron Pottios, started middle linebacker for Washington Redskins in 1972 Super Bowl, member of Steelers Legends Team • Bob Toneff, defensive lineman for 49ers and Redskins, Second-team All-Pro (1962), 4x Pro Bowl (1955, 59-61), National champion (1949), First-team All-American (1951) • John Mastrangelo, defensive lineman, member of Steelers, Yankees, Giants, National champion (1946), 2x First-team All-American (1945, 1946)

Actual Notre Dame Game Jersey #75 w/ Pants # 75, is the most common jersey number for Notre Dame All-Americans. That number has been worn by seven different notable players: • Aaron Taylor, offensive tackle, 1992 & 93 Consensus All-American, 1st round draftee of Packers, two Super Bowls with Packers, Pro Bowl, Lombardi Award winner, member of College Football Hall of Fame, analyst for College Game Day studio show • Tim Grunhard, center on 1988 national championship team, played 169 games for KC Chiefs, Pro Bowl, member of KC Chiefs Hall of Fame • Larry Williams, offensive tackle, two time second team All-American, drafted and played for Cleveland Browns • Greg Marx, defensive end, Consensus All-American 1972, played for Atlanta Falcons • Myron Pottios, started middle linebacker for Washington Redskins in 1972 Super Bowl, member of Steelers Legends Team • Bob Toneff, defensive lineman for 49ers and Redskins, Second-team All-Pro (1962), 4x Pro Bowl (1955, 59-61), National champion (1949), First-team All-American (1951) • John Mastrangelo, defensive lineman, member of Steelers, Yankees, Giants, National champion (1946), 2x First-team All-American (1945, 1946)

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