2025 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival

Hosted by
About this event
Castro Valley, CA
Regular Booth Tickets: The 2025 OLG Festival only accepts tickets for all Food, Drinks and Games on site. Each ticket is worth $1.00 redeemable at every food, drink and game booth at the OLG Festival.
OLG Fall Festival Pancake Breakfast, Sunday, September 28, 2025
8:30AM-11:00Am
Adult Tickets $10.00
Pancakes, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage; Fruit Salad, Juice, Coffee
Breakfast will be served in Stack Center (behind the Church) parking entrance San Miguel.
OLG Fall Festival Pancake Breakfast, Sunday, September 28, 2025
8:30AM-11:00Am
Children 10 and under $7.00
Pancakes, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Fruit Salad, Juice, Coffee
Breakfast will be served in Stack Center (behind the Church) parking entrance is on San Miguel
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!