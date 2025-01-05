2025 OurJourney Anniversary Banquet

Purchase a bundle of 10 raffle tickets. General Admission ticket sold separately. OurJourney will raffle over a dozen unique items from all across the State of North Carolina, including the Bull City Grand Prize Package consisting of DPAC tickets for two, an elegant dinner for two in Durham and overnight accommodations at Unscripted Durham, a boutique downtown hotel with modern energy and vibrant design. Maximum purchase: 1 raffle ticket bundle (10 tickets total)

Purchase a bundle of 10 raffle tickets. General Admission ticket sold separately. OurJourney will raffle over a dozen unique items from all across the State of North Carolina, including the Bull City Grand Prize Package consisting of DPAC tickets for two, an elegant dinner for two in Durham and overnight accommodations at Unscripted Durham, a boutique downtown hotel with modern energy and vibrant design. Maximum purchase: 1 raffle ticket bundle (10 tickets total)

seeMoreDetailsMobile