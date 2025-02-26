Hosted by

Outback Railroad Association

About this event

2025 Outback Railroad Safety Conference

100 Pine Crest Dr

Deadwood, SD 57732, USA

General admission
$135
Price includes all safety sessions, meals, access to vendors and ride on the 1880 Steam Train
Vendor Registration
$350
- you must email your logo to blynn@viarailengineering for recognition in brochure / program & logo on signage and website. - Price includes 2 attendees - additional attendees will need to register as a participant with the $135 fee
Date Nail Sponsor
$250
- you must email your logo to blynn@viarailengineering for recognition in brochure / program & logo on signage and website.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
- you must email your logo to blynn@viarailengineering for recognition in brochure / program & logo on signage and website.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
- you must email your logo to blynn@viarailengineering for recognition in brochure / program & logo on signage and website.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
- you must email your logo to blynn@viarailengineering for recognition in brochure / program & logo on signage and website.
Train Ride Only (Vendors)
$35
Vendors - please purchase a Train ticket if you plan to ride on the 1880 train on May 14th
Add a donation for Outback Railroad Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!