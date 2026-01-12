2026 OZ MTB Corporate Sponsorship

Along with the great feelings of sponsoring a youth bike team, Titanium sponsors will also get: a logo on our tent backdrop for the 2025 Race Season, set up each festival early Saturday, with exposure to approximately 2000 families per event. 2. A logo at the 2nd position of our supporter page of our team website at OzMTB.org. and commendation on our social media sites thanking you for your support, as well as a logo on our spiritwear shirt.