2026 OZ MTB Corporate Sponsorship

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Along with with the great feelings of sponsoring a youth bike team, Aluminum sponsors receive their company name and logo listed on our supporter page of our team website at OzMTB.org, as well as a "Thank you for your support” post on social media.
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Along with the great feelings of sponsoring a youth bike team, Steel Sponsors also receive their company name and logo listed on our supporter page of our team website at OzMTB.org , “Thank you for your support” post on social media with your submitted logo, and finally, Name and logo on our spirit wear team shirt given to each athlete with registration fees.
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Along with the great feelings of sponsoring a youth bike team, Titanium sponsors will also get: a logo on our tent backdrop for the 2025 Race Season, set up each festival early Saturday, with exposure to approximately 2000 families per event. 2. A logo at the 2nd position of our supporter page of our team website at OzMTB.org. and commendation on our social media sites thanking you for your support, as well as a logo on our spiritwear shirt.
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Carbon Fiber Premier Sponsors are eligible for everything at the Titanium level, plus the largest logo size on our team trailer which covers hundreds of miles as we travel to five races all over the State of Wi and regionally to places as far as Arkansas, and a large sized logo our team tents.
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