2025 Pacific Island Film Festival

New York, NY, USA
Sunday, Sept. 21 @ 6PM: Celebrating the films and filmmakers of 2025 PIFF
All Access for Two Tickets to all events.
All Access for One Ticket to All Events
Thursday, Sept. 18 @ 6PM : Join us as we open PIFF 2025 for an evening of celebration of Pacific Island leadership.
Friday, September 19th @ 6PM: Dinner at noreetuh followed by a screening at Village East by Angelika (Includes ticket to We Were Dangerous)
Friday, September 19th @ 8PM: Village East by Angelika @ 8pm
Saturday, Sept. 20th: Access to all films playing at the Angelika Village East
Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 2 @ 3pm
Puti
Whispering Glass
Picking Crew
St.Albert's Park
The Arrangements
Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 3 @ 3pm
The Forgotten Pacific
Palau, An Ocean Inheritance
The Rain
Kainga Tupu
Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 2 @ 4:45pm
Afi Afi
Ho'omau
Ornamental Oriental
Memory as Missionary Position
Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 3 @ 5pm
Cherries
Grace
Stranger Brother
Vaha'a
Testimony
Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 2 @ 6pm
Something to Call Our Own
Māhū
Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 3 @ 6:15pm
Nothing is Impossible
Healing Through Hula
Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 2 @ 8pm
Kōkā
Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 3 @ 8pm
Bati
