2025 Pacific Island Film Festival

Manhattan

New York, NY, USA

Gala Pass Only
$150

Sunday, Sept. 21 @ 6PM: Celebrating the films and filmmakers of 2025 PIFF

Patron Pass
$500

All Access for Two Tickets to all events.

Festival Pass
$250

All Access for One Ticket to All Events

Opening Ceremony
$25

Thursday, Sept. 18 @ 6PM : Join us as we open PIFF 2025 for an evening of celebration of Pacific Island leadership.

Dinner and a Movie
$125

Friday, September 19th @ 6PM: Dinner at noreetuh followed by a screening at Village East by Angelika (Includes ticket to We Were Dangerous)

We Were Dangerous
$20

Friday, September 19th @ 8PM: Village East by Angelika @ 8pm

Movie Pass
$35

Saturday, Sept. 20th: Access to all films playing at the Angelika Village East

Waves of Healing
$20

Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 2 @ 3pm

Puti

Whispering Glass

Picking Crew

St.Albert's Park

The Arrangements

A Path of Renewal
$20

Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 3 @ 3pm

The Forgotten Pacific

Palau, An Ocean Inheritance

The Rain

Kainga Tupu

History of Today
$20

Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 2 @ 4:45pm

Afi Afi

Ho'omau

Ornamental Oriental

Memory as Missionary Position

Mana Wahine & Tane Toa
$20

Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 3 @ 5pm

Cherries

Grace

Stranger Brother

Vaha'a

Testimony

Rising Tides
$20

Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 2 @ 6pm

Something to Call Our Own

Māhū

Through Adversity
$20

Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 3 @ 6:15pm

Testimony 

Nothing is Impossible

Healing Through Hula

Feature Presentation - Kōkā
$20

Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 2 @ 8pm

Kōkā

Feature Presentation - Bati
$20

Sat. Sept. 20th: Theater 3 @ 8pm

Bati

$

