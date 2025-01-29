Charleston Regatta

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Charleston Regatta

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2026 Pageant Registration

1300 Park Ave

Nitro, WV 25143, USA

Teen (14-17) Pageant Contestant Registration
$100

Must be 14 year of age by May 9, 2026 but no older than 17 years of age by May 9, 2026. See complete rules in Pageant packet. May not hold any other title.

Miss (18-25) Pageant Contestant Registration
$100

Must be 18 years of age by May 9, 2026 but no older than 25 years of age by May 9, 2026. See complete rules in Pageant packet. May not hold any other title.

Ms. (26+) Pageant Contestant Registration
$100

Must be 26 years of age by May 9, 2026. See complete rules in Pageant packet. May not hold any other title.

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