Mānoa School APT

Offered by

Mānoa School APT

About this shop

Manoa Merch Store

How many people will attend?
Free

Due to limited space, this event is only for current Manoa School students and their immediate families only.

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Kona Shave Ice (12 oz Classic Cup) item
Kona Shave Ice (12 oz Classic Cup)
$4
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Limited Edition Manoa School Lanyard item
Limited Edition Manoa School Lanyard item
Limited Edition Manoa School Lanyard
$6

35" length, dual side printed, buckle + safety buckle.
Manoa School APT limited edition exclusive item.

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Tiger Car Vinyl Sticker item
Tiger Car Vinyl Sticker item
Tiger Car Vinyl Sticker
$6

Approximately 5.5"x4". Glossy all weather vinyl sticker.

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Manoa School Croc Charms item
Manoa School Croc Charms
$7

The last of our inventory! Set of 2 Crocs Charms

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Manoa School Supporter License Plate item
Manoa School Supporter License Plate item
Manoa School Supporter License Plate
$15

Drive Aloha with your Mānoa School Supporter Plate

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Palaka Pouch item
Palaka Pouch
$12

7 by 5 inches


Manoa School APT limited edition exclusive item

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Keychain item
Keychain
$3

Limited Quantity Available


Manoa School APT limited edition exclusive item

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Manoa School Sticker item
Manoa School Sticker
$3

Manoa School APT limited edition exclusive item

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Add a donation for Mānoa School APT

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!