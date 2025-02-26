2025 Parade Day Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration

🍽️ Adult Parade Day Meal Ticket – $25
Includes a reserved seat at Dowling’s Olden Hall at 4:00 PM for a 1.5-hour post-parade meal. Choose from:
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Fish & Chips
Shepherd’s Pie
Chicken Pot Pie
Cash bar available. Alcohol is not included, except for the complimentary drinks provided on the bus.
🍽️ Kids Parade Day Meal Ticket – $12
Includes a reserved seat at Dowling’s Olden Hall at 4:00 PM for a 1.5-hour post-parade meal. Kids can choose from:
Pizza
Mac & Cheese
Cash bar available.
🚌 Bus Tip Donation – $5
🚌 Bus Donation – $5
Help cover the cost of transportation! This donation supports our private bus from Dowling’s Irish Pub to the parade and back, escorted by the Elizabeth Police Department. Complimentary drinks provided on the bus by the Friendly Sons and the Daughters of Ireland.
☘ Thank you for supporting the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick! ☘
🍀 Continental Breakfast Donation – $10
Help support the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick by contributing to our Parade Day Continental Breakfast at Dowling’s Irish Pub & Restaurant starting at 8:00 AM.
Your $10 donation helps cover breakfast costs and ensures a great start to our St. Patrick’s Day celebration!
☕ Includes:
Light breakfast options to fuel up before the parade
Great company and camaraderie to kick off the day
(Cash bar available for drinks.)
☘ Thank you for your support! ☘
