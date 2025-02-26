2025 Parade Day Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration

Help support the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick by contributing to our Parade Day Continental Breakfast at Dowling’s Irish Pub & Restaurant starting at 8:00 AM. Your $10 donation helps cover breakfast costs and ensures a great start to our St. Patrick’s Day celebration! ☕ Includes: Light breakfast options to fuel up before the parade Great company and camaraderie to kick off the day (Cash bar available for drinks.) ☘ Thank you for your support! ☘

