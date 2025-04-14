2025 Parma Heights Frights Participation

Hosted by
Presenting Sponsor: $3,000
- (2) exclusive social media posts on all social channels, thanking our presenting sponsor. One before and one after event.
- “Presented By” marketing on all event marketing materials, including at event banner.
- Logo on “thank you to our partners” banner at event.
- choice of “Pop Up” or “Trunk or Treat” space included.
- prime location at event based upon choice of trunk or pop up.
Admission Sponsor: $1,500
- (1) exclusive social media post on all social channels, thanking our admission sponsor for free admission to the community.
- “Free admission thanks to” marketing on all event marketing materials, including at event banner.
- Logo on “thank you to our partners” banner at event.
- choice of “Pop Up” or “Trunk or Treat” space included.
- prime location at event based upon choice of trunk or pop up.
Logo Sponsor: $100
- Logo on “thank you to our partners” banner at event.
- choice of “Pop Up” or “Trunk or Treat” space included.
In-Kind Sponsor: Please contact us for more information.
- Logo on exclusive banner that thanks all in kind donation sponsors for providing materials or volunteers to help make this event happen.
Trunk-or-treat trunk space - 1 parking space
Business pop-up space - 2 side by side parking spaces worth of room will be provided. Vendor's license required if you are selling products from your space. You must provide your own tables, chairs and tent. Tents can be no larger than 10' x 10'.
Must have vendor's license and insurance, as required by City of Parma Heights. The City will coordinate with you directly for the permit, and is waiving all permit costs.
Sign-up to be a volunteer to help the day of the event.
Sign up to bring a vehicle for touch-a-truck. Please include type of vehicle in the "Additional comments" section.
