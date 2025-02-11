2025 Sep 16-18 DIVERT Ohio Conference (AOR, KOB, OALPRP) formerly the Partners Conference

400 Sawmill Creek Dr W

Huron, OH 44839, USA

DIVERT Ohio Conference Registration
$275

Registration open until Sept 5th!

Includes:
Tuesday Evening Networking,
Wednesday Conference,
Wednesday Evening Networking, and
Thursday Tour.

--- Please Note: There is no extra fee for using this platform - just be sure to select “other” and $0 when it asks for an additional contribution to the platform. This cannot be refunded if you forget to select “other” and $0.

Wednesday Evening Networking Non-Conference Attendee
$25

Registration open until Sept 5th!

Option to bring additional guest

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!