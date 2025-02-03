2025 Party with a PURPOSE

Come celebrate Servcom Founder/Director Rushia Brown at her Birthday "Party with a Purpose". Join us for a night of fun, delicious food, drinks and silent auction to support youth growth and development through sport. Each supporter will receive a receipt for your charitable donation. ATTIRE: SNEAKER BALL

Come celebrate Servcom Founder/Director Rushia Brown at her Birthday "Party with a Purpose". Join us for a night of fun, delicious food, drinks and silent auction to support youth growth and development through sport. Each supporter will receive a receipt for your charitable donation. ATTIRE: SNEAKER BALL

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