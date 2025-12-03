Philippine American Society of Central Ohio

Hosted by

Philippine American Society of Central Ohio

About this event

2026 PASCO NYE Party!

3900 Chagrin Dr

Columbus, OH 43219, USA

Adult Admission - Beef (Main Entree)
$125

Enjoy the full event program and all main activities. Your ticket also includes a three-course dinner served during the event. Choose your main entree between beef, chicken or salmon.

Adult Admission - Chicken (Main Entree)
$125

Enjoy the full event program and all main activities. Your ticket also includes a three-course dinner served during the event. Choose your main entree between beef, chicken or salmon.

Adult Admission - Salmon (Main Entree)
$125

Enjoy the full event program and all main activities. Your ticket also includes a three-course dinner served during the event. Choose your main entree between beef, chicken or salmon.

Kids (10 years old and below) Admission
$25

Enjoy the full event program and all main activities. Kids menu consists of Applesauce, Chicken Fingers, French Fries, Milk (Chocolate or White), Juice, and Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream.

Add a donation for Philippine American Society of Central Ohio

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!